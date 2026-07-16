Korean craft exhibition opens in Busan to mark Unesco World Heritage meeting

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Busan ex-candidate sent to prosecutors over staged campaign attack
A former Busan mayoral candidate was handed over to prosecutors after police said he staged a campaign attack with a fitness trainer during last month's local elections.
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Chungju mayor prevails in recount as election watchdog wades through challenges nationwide
Lee Dong-seok of the People Power Party remained the winner, albeit by a narrower margin, as verifications kick off from Gyeonggi to Busan.
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Unesco review finds Japan's account of forced labor at Sado mines insufficient
A draft decision says Tokyo still falls short in fully presenting wartime forced labor at the site ahead of the gathering in July.
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Busan vote recount set for July 23 in razor-thin council race
Election officials will hand-count every ballot on July 23 after a Democratic Party candidate challenged a 26-vote loss in Busan's Buk District 1 constituency race.