Korean craft exhibition opens in Busan to mark Unesco World Heritage meeting

Craft and furniture designer Lee Jung-hoon's “Gwol_compression II,” on display at the “Invitation to Korean Craft” exhibition KOREA CRAFT AND DESIGN FOUNDATION

The "Invitation to Korean Craft" exhibition features 149 works by 29 artists across a range of mediums, including metalwork, lacquerware, ceramics, hanji (traditional Korean paper made from mulberry trees), textiles and glass.

A Korean craft exhibition opened at Shinsegae Centum City in Busan to mark the city’s hosting of the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee.

The exhibition, titled “Invitation to Korean Craft,” is open from Thursday to July 30.

It features 149 works by 29 Korean artists working across a range of mediums, including metalwork, lacquerware, ceramics, hanji (traditional Korean paper made from mulberry trees), textiles and glass.

A poster for the “Invitation to Korean Craft” exhibition KOREA CRAFT AND DESIGN FOUNDATION

The exhibition’s run coincides with the Unesco committee meeting and aims to introduce the beauty and contemporary value of Korean crafts. It also offers visitors a broader look at Korean lifestyle and culture through traditional craftsmanship.

The exhibition offers docent-led tours, as well as English-language tours for international visitors.

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place in Busan from Sunday through July 29 and mark Korea’s first time hosting the event. Delegations from some 196 countries are expected to gather to discuss key agenda items, including evaluating new World Heritage site nominations and reviewing the conservation status of listed sites.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]