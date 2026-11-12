Korean composer Lee Hanurij takes Geneva Competition’s top prize and all six special awards

The 20-year-old Korea National University of Arts student won for “Stuff #1,” adding another major international composition honor.

Published
질문에 답하는 이하느리 음악감독 (서울=연합뉴스) 강민지 기자 = 이하느리 음악감독이 12일 서울 종로구 세종문화회관 아티스트라운지에서 '싱크 넥스트 26(Sync Next 26)' 라운드 인터뷰를 하고 있다. 2026.8.12 mjkang@yna.co.kr/2026-08-12 10:47:05/
Composer Lee Hanurij speaks during an interview in central Seoul, on Aug. 12.

Korean composer Lee Hanurij has won first prize in the composition category of the prestigious Geneva Competition.

The 20-year-old clinched the top prize with his work "Stuff #1" in the final round of the music competition held in Geneva on Wednesday, according to the competition's website.

Lee also swept all six special prizes, including the Audience Prize, the Young Audience Prize and the Student Prize.

Related Article

He called the win a "big honor" and thanked the jury, noting how the Geneva Competition is special as it provides a favorable environment for composers to advance their work.

Currently studying at the Korea National University of Arts, Lee studied composition at an academy for music prodigies affiliated with the Seoul Arts Center at age 10.

In 2024, he won first prize in the composition category of the Bartok World Competition, and his work has since been performed in numerous classical music festivals.

The Geneva Competition is a prestigious music contest established in 1939. The composition competition is held every two years.


Yonhap

win music and theater lifestyle award

Read more

See more articles