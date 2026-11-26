Tourists pose in hanbok (Korean traditional attire) in front of Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Korea welcomed 2.16 million foreign tourists in October, up 24 percent on year and marking the fourth consecutive month that arrivals topped 2 million, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Thursday.

Monthly arrivals stood at 2.09 million in July, with August's rising to 2.25 million, 2.06 million in September and 2.16 million this month.

There were 19.27 million foreign tourists this year through October, up 21.8 percent from 15.82 million during the same period last year.

Arrivals from major regions all rose this year through October, with visitors from Greater China up 28.7 percent on year; Japan by 17.4 percent; the Americas, Europe and Oceania by 16.5 percent; and Asia and the Middle East by 16 percent.

Looking at individual markets, Taiwan saw the largest growth at 31.3 percent, followed by China at 28.8 percent and Indonesia at 26.5 percent.

Women made up 62.3 percent of overall visitors, with men making up 38.7 percent.

Tourism-related credit card spending totaled 18.03 trillion won this year through October, up 47.2 percent on year.

Foreign tourists look around a pharmacy selling dermocosmetics in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Nov. 15. NEWS1

Shopping made up the largest share of credit card spending with 6.6 trillion won. Accommodation spending followed at 3.5 trillion won, medical and wellness services at 3 trillion won and food and beverages at 2.47 trillion won.

The Culture Ministry noted that more tourists are coming in through airports and ports outside greater Seoul, or the area encompassing Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi, highlighting how people are also visiting places outside the capital.

A total of 5.43 million foreign tourists arrived via airports and ports outside greater Seoul this year through October, up 29.3 percent on year. Such arrivals made up 28.2 percent of total arrivals, up 1.7 percentage points on year.

"It's encouraging to see more tourists entering Korea through airports and ports outside the greater Seoul area," said Kang Jung-won, deputy minister for tourism policy at the ministry. "We plan to present a mid- to long-term vision and plan so we can maintain the current growth in foreign tourist arrivals and spread the benefits of tourism nationwide."





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]