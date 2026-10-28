Korea sets sights on 40 million tourists, looks beyond Seoul to get there

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young speaks to reporters during a press conference on Oct. 28 in Jongno District, central Seoul. MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

The Tourism Ministry upped its target after surpassing last year’s total with two months to spare as the K-culture wave continues.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has set its sights on annually attracting 40 million international tourists to Korea and is banking on expanding regional tourism to achieve that goal.

“What we need to prepare for now is 40 million,” Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young said on Wednesday, a day after Korea surpassed its 2025 record for international arrivals with more than two months to spare.

The new figure is 10 million higher than the government's earlier target of 30 million international visitors annually by 2030, as Chae now believes the original goal "could be achieved ahead of schedule if the current momentum continues."

As of Tuesday, the number of international travelers to Korea reached a record 18.94 million.

“From today, every day will bring a number we have never seen before,” Chae said during a press conference in Jongno District, central Seoul. He expects international arrivals to surpass 20 million by the third week of November.

Despite geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the war in the Middle East, along with high oil prices and inflation that could "dampen travel demand," the minister attributed Korea's strong tourism growth to the global spread of K-culture, the tourism industry's efforts to adapt to international travel demand and the warm hospitality Koreans have shown foreign visitors.

“The warmth and hospitality that Koreans naturally extend to guests have left a lasting impression on countless foreign visitors,” he said. “The Korean people are truly one of K-tourism's greatest assets.”

One key factor Chae highlighted as making the longer-term goal more achievable was the decision to elevate the national tourism strategy meeting to operate directly under the president starting Thursday, a move he said would strengthen coordination across government ministries.

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young speaks to reporters during a press conference in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 28. MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

"The Culture Ministry may be the central body leading tourism policy, but tourism itself involves virtually every government ministry and requires everyone to work together," he said, adding, "The fact that the president is now personally overseeing this agenda inevitably changes its importance and the standards we apply."

Preparing for 40 million international visitors, however, will require more than simply attracting travelers, Chae said, emphasizing that Korea must also expand its capacity to accommodate them, particularly outside the capital region.

“Korea's inbound tourism sector faces a fundamental limitation of its heavy concentration in the Seoul metropolitan area [...] If international tourism continues to grow at this pace without any changes, the capital region will inevitably reach its capacity."

“Regions outside the capital area still have plenty of room to accommodate additional demand, provided they are properly prepared.”

Still, challenges remain. The average length of stay among international visitors has declined slightly each year since 2023, underscoring the need to develop more attractions and experiences that encourage travelers to stay longer.

To address these challenges, Chae said the government is focusing on designing travel experiences around visitors' needs.

“Rather than thinking about what tourism content we can offer, we need to start from the traveler's perspective […] We are working with local governments to figure out how visitors can make the most of their time in each region, from where they arrive to the routes they take.”

The government is also increasing its tourism budget to 1.76 trillion won ($1.31 billion) for next year, up 19 percent from 1.48 trillion won this year. The increased funding will support expanded flight services, improved transportation and investment in regional tourism infrastructure, including luxury hotels.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]