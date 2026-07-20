Korea establishes direct air route with Algeria for the first time 

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'Value over tradition': Alternative meals push samgyetang aside this boknal season
As prices for chicken-and-ginseng soup climb, Koreans are flocking to eel, abalone and other energy-rich foods on the dog days of summer.
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Vietnam overtakes China as top nationality of long-term arrivals in Korea for first time on record
The Southeast Asian nation became Korea’s largest source of long-term foreign arrivals in 2025, driven by growth in students, trainees and seasonal workers.
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Hanok stay playbook: Designing homes where the past and present can naturally coexist
As demand for hanok (traditional Korean-style house) lodgings grow, the best accommodations stand apart by offering a careful mix of heritage, comfort and memorable local scenery.
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Foreign cruise visitors to Korea tops 200,000 in May
Foreign cruise arrivals surpassed 200,000 in May for the first time, led by strong demand from Chinese travelers.