K-Heritage House draws 52,000 in Busan during Busan Unesco session

Visitors crowd the "K-Heritage House" set up at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan on July 24. KANG HYE-RAN

The showcase pavilion for Korea’s heritage has attracted more than 52,000 visitors during the country's first Unesco World Heritage Committee session being held in Busan.

More than 52,000 people have visited a large-scale pavilion built to showcase Korea's heritage, which marks the country's first hosting of a Unesco World Heritage Committee session underway in the southeastern city of Busan, data showed Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 52,758 people had visited the "K-Heritage House" set up at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center where the 48th session of the committee is taking place from last Monday through next Wednesday, according to the data from the Korea Heritage Service.

Dozens of institutions, including government bodies, local authorities and Buddhist organizations, took part in organizing the pavilion, which provides exhibitions, performances and hands-on programs for delegates and visitors.

Among the installed booths are those that promote heritage sites and candidates on Unesco's tentative list. These include the Gaya Tumuli, a group of ancient burial mounds; the Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats, a vast expanse of biodiverse wetlands; the Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream, featuring prehistoric rock carvings; and the Sansa, or Buddhist mountain monasteries of Korea.

The living heritage section features performances and craft demonstrations by designated masters of national intangible heritage. Fourteen artisans are taking part in joint presentations of 11 traditional skills, including gat (traditional hat) making.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, a record 3,111 people from 162 countries had registered to take part in the Unesco session.





Yonhap