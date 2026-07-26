K-Heritage House draws 52,000 in Busan during Busan Unesco session

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Unesco World Heritage Centre director urges preservation of Jongmyo amid development dispute
Lazare Eloundou Assomo called for a proper assessment to determine whether a redevelopment plan threatens a site's Outstanding Universal Value.
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Inscription of additional South Korean tidal flats advances World Heritage Committee's collaborative initiatives
The committee's vision involves a transnational inscription encompassing the Yellow Sea's tidal flats, including those of China and North Korea, to protect an important habitat along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway for migratory birds.
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Unesco panel urges Japan to better reflect forced Korean labor at Sado Mine
A Unesco committee told Japan to more fully present the Sado Island Gold Mines’ history, including using Koreans for forced labor during colonial rule.
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All the right moves
Students from 19 universities in nine countries are taking part in Pukyong National University’s 2026 summer session, which includes K-pop dance and other Korean cultural programs.