K-fashion, Picasso murals and Han River festivals lift foreign visits to Seocho

The zone, the only designated tourism area on the waterfront, welcomed 1.17 million foreign visitors as of the end of September.

Seocho District is drawing more foreign tourists to its riverside shopping and leisure zone, using K-fashion programs, Picasso-themed murals and Han River festivals to boost visitor numbers by more than a quarter.

The Goteo Sebit Tourist Special Zone (translated), which stretches from the Express Bus Terminal to the Han River in southern Seoul, drew 1.17 million foreign visitors as of the end of September, up 27.1 percent from 920,000 during the same period in 2024, before the area was designated a tourist zone, the district office said.

The zone is one of eight special tourist zones designated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to attract foreign tourists and boost local economies. It is also the only one in Seoul that includes part of the Han River.

Covering about 840,000 square meters (207 acres), its attractions include the Express Bus Terminal, the Goto Mall underground shopping center, Shinsegae Department Store, Banpo Hangang Park and Some Sevit, a set of man-made islands on the river.

The district has also added eye-catching features to draw visitors. It installed a sculpture symbolizing the tourist zone at Exit 1 of the Express Bus Terminal station and teamed up with the Spanish tourist office and Malaga tourism board to create Picasso-themed murals by Spanish artist Eduardo Luque.

The K-Fashion & Beauty Coaching Station, held four times in May, drew 1,800 participants and recorded a satisfaction rate of 94.8 percent, according to the district office. It offered programs including AI-based skin and scalp analysis, personal color consultations and makeup sessions. The district later expanded the program into the 2026 K-Style Up Festa, which combines K-pop video content with fashion shows. On Sunday, stores in Goto Mall took part in an outdoor fashion show to showcase K-fashion.

People attend the K-Food event in Seocho District, southern Seoul. SEOCHO DISTRICT OFFICE

The district has also hosted events on the Han River. A dessert festival along the river in June drew about 30,000 people, and Pokémon GO Fest 2026, held in July, drew about 100,000.

To help visitors find their way to the river, the district installed pink lines on the ceiling of the Goto Mall underground shopping center and directional signs on the floor. It plans to expand AI-based smart tourism services and multilingual tourist information and to strengthen cooperation with local businesses and private tourist facilities.

Upcoming projects around the zone are expected to add to its appeal. The Seoul Metropolitan Government closed Jamsu Bridge, which is next to the tourist zone, to all vehicle traffic from midnight on Monday and is converting it into a pedestrian-only bridge. A Han River Bus pier is also planned for Banpo, which could draw even more foreign visitors to the area.

A K-Style Goto Mall fashion show takes place in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 25. SEOCHO DISTRICT OFFICE

“The first five years after a tourist zone is designated are the golden time,” said Seocho District chief Jun Sung-soo. “We will build on the Goteo-Sebit zone’s unique strengths of shopping, culture and the Han River to develop it into a global tourist destination that people around the world want to visit, stay in and come back to.”

Seoul has designated seven other special tourist zones. The first was Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in 1997. The others are Myeongdong and the Dongdaemun area, both in Jung District, central Seoul; Jongno in Jongno District, central Seoul; Jamsil in Songpa District and the Gangnam MICE area in Gangnam District, both in southern Seoul; and Hongdae in Mapo District, western Seoul.





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



