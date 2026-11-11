K-fashion brands need more than buzz to last, say experts

Customers line up outside a pop-up store for Dunst, a casual fashion brand operated by Korea's LF subsidiary, in Shanghai in November last year. The store attracted 10,000 visitors within two weeks of opening. LF

Industry sources said local fashion brands must build distinct identities to sustain global momentum, as well as improve their inventory and distribution strategies.

K-fashion has won global attention, but Korean brands still need to build identities of their own, better manage inventory and depend less on local distributors if the boom is to last.

The most urgent task is building brand identity, according to industry sources and experts. Many popular Korean labels are known less for who they are than for where they come from.

“Chanel isn’t so much a French brand as simply a luxury fashion brand. But Korean brands that are popular right now get attention because they’re grouped under the big category of ‘K-fashion,’” a fashion industry source told the JoongAng Ilbo. “Korea has a lot of new brands, so it has the weakness of lacking brand heritage.”

Without that foundation, K-fashion's popularity risks being short-lived. Many brands first draw attention through influencers, celebrities and social media marketing, then struggle as they grow, hitting limits in areas like systematic supply chain management.

Getting operations right matters because fashion can be highly profitable. It is a high value-added industry, with large returns relative to manufacturing costs. Fashion companies post average operating margins of 15 to 20 percent, compared to 5 percent or less for food companies.

But those margins come with heavy inventory risk. How much a company keeps depends on how it handles discounted sales of past-season stock, inventory write downs and marketing costs.

“Clothing is heavily shaped by factors such as season and culture, and inventory management in particular is a big problem,” said Choo Ho-jung, a fashion marketing professor at Seoul National University. “That’s why you have to understand the market well and forecast demand accurately to reduce losses.”

Brands also need to rethink their reliance on local distributors to enter overseas markets. Many rely on local exclusive distributors or licensing deals, which can leave their brand value at the mercy of a distributor’s strategy.

“K-fashion’s current popularity is being driven not by large companies but by young designers centered on Dongdaemun [Seoul’s wholesale fashion district], so their distribution networks are inevitably relatively weak,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University. “They should first enter on a small pilot basis, then build a detailed strategy that mixes online and offline before approaching overseas markets.”





BY CHOI HYUN-JU, KANG BO-HYUN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



