Keigo Higashino, Japanese mystery novelist, dies at 68

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ILLIT to embark on Korea, Japan encore of its first tour
Following a sold-out first tour, ILLIT will return for encore concerts in Incheon in October and Chiba in December.
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BTS's 'Butter' viewed more than 1.1 billion times on YouTube
The 2021 hit became the megagroup's seventh music video to reach the mark.
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Celebrity couple Namkoong Min, Jin A-reum welcome first child
Actor Namkoong Min's agency announced that his wife, model and actor Jin A-reum, gave birth to a boy on Sunday.
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Apple delays smart glasses to 2027 over privacy concerns, Bloomberg reports
The tech giant pushed back the launch of its first smart glasses to June 2027 amid growing unease over the product's built-in cameras.