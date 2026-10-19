Jindo County specialties land at Seoul Station

Klook–Jindo Eats Pickup Center near the AREX boarding area on B2 of Seoul Station KLOOK

International visitors can order Jindo County seafood and farm products on Klook for pickup at AREX Seoul Station.

International travelers can now pick up ganjang-gejang (soy sauce-marinated crab), freshly pressed perilla and sesame oils and other Jindo County specialties at Seoul Station without traveling to the southwestern region.

Global travel booking platform Klook announced Monday that it has opened the "Global Digital K-Food Hub," a local specialty product pickup center, on the second basement level of AREX Seoul Station in collaboration with the county in Jeonnam-Gwangju.

Klook Korea General Manager James Lee, Jindo County Governor Lee Jai-gak and AREX President Park Dae-soo attended the opening ceremony held at the center on Monday, among others.

"Jindo Eats" products KLOOK

The center offers a range of Jindo's agricultural and fishery products under the "Jindo Eats" brand, including kkotsongi miyeok (blossom-shaped seaweed) and gopchang gim (a variety of dried laver). The product lineup is expected to expand.

Sales are currently limited to international visitors to Korea, who can order and pay for products through Klook before collecting them in vacuum-sealed packaging at the pickup center.

To celebrate the launch, Klook is offering 100 packs of soy sauce-marinated crab to international customers for $1 each.

The initiative is part of the "K-Food Industrialization Project," launched following a memorandum of understanding signed between Klook and Jindo County last December. It aims to expand overseas sales channels for local products while introducing international visitors to regional food and tourism content, ultimately encouraging visits to the area.

Opening ceremony of the specialty product pickup center "Global Digital K-food Hub" was held at AREX Seoul Station on Oct.19 KLOOK

"As international visitors' interests expand beyond Seoul and a handful of popular destinations to regions across the country, it is important to make it easier for them to discover and experience what each region has to offer," said James Lee.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]



