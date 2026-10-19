Jindo County specialties land at Seoul Station

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Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung celebrates 80 years of life with friends at home
The Oscar-winning actor celebrated her 80th year with an intimate home gathering featuring food, music and warm conversation.
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Girl group H1-KEY to release new track ‘Unbelievable’ on Nov. 13
The track comes eight months after the quartet’s fifth EP, “Lovechapter,” and a whirlwind summer.
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BTS to end this year's 'The City Arirang' project in Singapore
The citywide program is scheduled to take over Singapore from Dec. 1 to 31, making it the longest installment of the series so far, as well as the project's first and only time in Southeast Asia.
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Riize to return with single 'Insomnia' on Oct. 26
The six-member group will release “Insomnia,” an acoustic pop song written by Kim Eana, along with its music video on Oct. 26.