Jeju opens 2026 global youth ambassador audition for sustainable tourism

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Police identify suspect in Jeju revenge killing
The personal information of Kang Seong-eun, the suspect accused of killing a woman on Jeju Island in an apparent act of revenge, will be available on the police website until Nov. 30.
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Korea’s foreign tourist arrivals shatter annual record, spending up 50 percent
Foreign visitor arrivals have already surpassed 2025’s total, while spending surged and travel beyond Seoul gained momentum.
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Typhoon Champi wraps up rain with two bows
A double rainbow appeared over Seogwipo on Jeju Island after Typhoon Champi weakened into an extratropical cyclone following heavy rainfall.
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From a young Park Ji-sung's diary to the 1988 Olympics hoop: Inside Korea's first national sports museum
The National Sports Museum of Korea, the country's first national museum dedicated to sports, has opened in Olympic Park in Songpa District. It holds about 70,000 sports-related items.