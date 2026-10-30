Jeju opens 2026 global youth ambassador audition for sustainable tourism

A dolhareubang , Jeju's iconic stone statue, is seen wearing sunglasses at Hamdeok Beach in Jeju City on May 16, 2024. NEWS1

Jeju Tourism Organization is seeking young global ambassadors ages 15 to 24 for its 2026 sustainable tourism audition, offering a fully funded Jeju trip and prizes up to $2,000.

The Jeju Tourism Organization will launch a global audition to select young ambassadors to promote sustainable tourism on the island amid growing concerns over climate change.

Under the slogan “My Promise for the Earth,” the Global Youth Ambassador Audition 2026 is open to young people aged 15 to 24 who are interested in the environment and sustainable tourism.

Applicants must submit a two- to three-minute video of themselves delivering a speech in English covering four themes: “Who I Am,” explaining their personal connection to sustainability; “What I See,” identifying environmental and community issues they have witnessed firsthand; “My Promise,” outlining specific actions they pledge to take for the planet; and “My Message,” delivering a powerful message to young people around the world.

Poster for the Global Youth Ambassador Audition 2026 OHMYEARTH

The agency emphasized that the clip is about more than just testing English fluency, but about delivering a meaningful and compelling message on sustainable tourism.

Online applications for the preliminary round will close on Nov. 11. The 20 applicants who advance to the next stage will be announced on Nov. 13.

The 20 finalists will be invited to Jeju for a three-day trip from Dec. 6 to 8. Round-trip airfare, accommodation and other expenses will be fully covered. During their stay, the finalists will participate in a field trip focused on sustainable tourism before competing in the final round on Dec. 7.

The grand prize winner will receive $2,000 and the “Promise of the Year” award, while the recipients of the “Voice for Tomorrow Award” and “Promise in Action Award” will receive $1,500 and $700, respectively.

Outstanding participants will be officially appointed as youth ambassadors and help build a global network to promote sustainability beyond Asia, the agency said.

“We hope Jeju’s core values of conservation, coexistence and respect will spread worldwide through youth communities and transform the initiative into a truly global campaign,” a Jeju Tourism Organization official said.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]