Is climbing Mount Bukhan worth a spot on your Seoul itinerary? My aching legs still say yes.

[GIVE IT A GO]

Perhaps those occasional hikes I'd taken throughout my life — once a year, if that — didn't really count as hiking. Because at some point on Mount Bukhan, hiking stopped feeling like hiking.

With just 400 meters (1,312 feet) left to the summit of Mount Bukhan on Seoul's northern edge, I found myself scrambling up near-vertical rock on my hands and feet, gripping a metal railing for dear life. One wrong step, I feared, could send me plunging down the mountainside.

Insubong Peak on Mount Bukhan WOO JI-WON

Designated as a national park in 1983, Mount Bukhan has become an increasingly popular stop for international travelers, drawn to the rare opportunity to hike a mountain without leaving the city. Some 57,315 foreign visitors climbed the mountain in 2025, according to the Korea National Park Service.

I'd lived in Seoul for years without ever climbing Mount Bukhan, perhaps because it had always been right there. So, for this week's Give It a Go, I decided to find out what foreign tourists saw in a mountain I'd long taken for granted.

As I struggled up the mountain, I couldn't shake the question of why anyone would travel all the way to Korea just to put themselves through this.

By the end of the day, though, I had my answer. And take it from someone who isn't much of a hiker. Mount Bukhan deserves a spot at the top of your Seoul itinerary — even if your legs disagree the next day.





A rocky start

My adventure began at the Seoul Hiking Tourism Center near Bukhansan Ui Station on the Ui–Sinseol Line — a fitting starting point for someone who isn't much of a hiker. Visitors can rent hiking equipment for around $2 to $5 per item. I borrowed hiking boots and a hat, later regretting not renting gloves, too.

Seoul Hiking Tourism Center rents hiking gears. WOO JI-WON

I was headed for the most popular peak, Baegundae, also the mountain's highest point at 836.5 meters above sea level.

Starting at the Baegundae Trail Support Center, it was one of the best-known and shortest routes to the peak, just 1.8 kilometers (1.12 miles) long.

By 10:30 a.m., I was climbing. Less than three minutes into the hike, I was already struggling.

Much of the trail consisted of uneven rocks of various shapes and sizes. Some required me to stretch my legs farther than seemed reasonable, while others offered so many possible footholds that simply deciding where to step became exhausting.

Rocks of various shapes and sizes make paths. WOO JI-WON

Eventually, I gave up thinking and simply followed the footsteps of the person ahead.

What surprised me, however, was how many international visitors I encountered. Many looked even better prepared for the climb than I did.

According to a Korea National Park Service official, international interest in Mount Bukhan began growing noticeably around three years ago. Its location within a city is a major draw, an opportunity that isn't as readily available in many other countries.

Locals and International travelers hike Mount Bukhan. WOO JI-WON

I understood the convenience. Though the enjoyment was another matter.

When a passing hiker asked whether this was my first hike, I quickly defended myself, mentioning my previous climb up Mount Gwanak.

"That's a neighborhood hill compared to this," came the reply. It was indeed.

At 10:48 a.m., I reached Harujae Pass, where Insubong Peak came into view between the trees, its enormous granite face framed by colorful autumn foliage.

For the first time, I felt a bit of appreciation for the climb that had brought me there.

Insubong Peak on Mount Bukhan WOO JI-WON

Numbered wooden markers WOO JI-WON

With Mount Bukhan drawing 7.53 million visitors last year, the mountain has also adopted practical conveniences for hikers. At the pass, visitors can scan a QR code to access an AI-powered hiking assistant that provides trail information in English, Chinese and Japanese, while GPS-enabled guidance helps them track how far they have left to go.

Around 240 numbered wooden markers, spaced roughly 200 to 500 meters apart along the trails, also help hikers identify their locations in emergencies.





The sweetest reward

The climb continued.

Long staircase with endless stairs I encountered. WOO JI-WON

At one point, I faced a staircase so long and steep that I couldn't see its end. Looking up only made things worse.

I began to question everything. Was I struggling because I'd gained four more pounds recently? Was my backpack too heavy?

The heavy breathing of hikers passing me, however, was oddly reassuring. At least I wasn't alone.

Thankfully, the autumn foliage offered some relief. At 11:56 a.m., we stopped for lunch near the summit.

Best cheese gimbap WOO JI-WON

I've never been particularly excited about gimbap, or seaweed-wrapped rice rolls. I've been to a gimbap festival and sampled all sorts of creative varieties, but none tasted as good as that simple cheese gimbap on this mountain.

With my energy restored, I tackled the final 400 meters.

That's when hiking felt more like rock climbing.

Massive granite slabs rose steeply ahead, with metal railings anchored into the rock. I gripped them tightly, terrified of what might happen if I accidentally let go.

Hikers climb on massive granite slabs. WOO JI-WON People walk on rocks WOO JI-WON

And this was no mountain to take lightly. Over five years and eight months, 230 hiking accidents occurred on Mount Bukhan.

Fortunately, help is not far away. A specialized mountain rescue unit is stationed near high-risk areas close to the summit, including the steep rock faces around Insubong Peak.

Hikers climb on massive granite slabs. WOO JI-WON

As I climbed higher, the trees gradually disappeared, revealing more and more of Seoul below. My legs were miserable, but my eyes were having a wonderful time.





Seoul, all at once

At 12:57 p.m., I finally reached Baegundae Peak.

A view of Seoul from Baegundae Peak WOO JI-WON

Seoul stretched out in every direction, with the districts of Nowon, Gangbuk, Jongno and Seongbuk spread out below, their dense clusters of buildings interrupted by patches of greenery. Beyond them rose Mount Surak and Mount Buram, while farther in the distance, I could make out Lotte World Tower in Songpa District and N Seoul Tower on Namsan.

Suddenly, the hours of climbing all made sense.

People at Baegundae Peak WOO JI-WON People at Baegundae Peak WOO JI-WON

Around me, Korean and international hikers sat on sloping rocks, enjoying gimbap and taking photographs. Others had brought hot water and instant noodles, filling the air with an irresistible smell. The real experts.

A long line had formed for the Korean flag at the summit, where hikers waited to take photographs.

It was now time to descend. Unfortunately, reaching the summit was only half the adventure.

Descending was easier on my lungs but not so easy on my legs, which now felt like overcooked noodles.

And I learned one important lesson. Never trust hikers who tell you you're almost there. Several assured me the bottom was just five or 10 minutes away. More than twice that time later, I was still walking.

Hikers climb down WOO JI-WON





At 3:12 p.m., I finally reached the bottom.

Seoul already has plenty of observation decks and towers with elevators that take visitors straight to spectacular views.

And you might ask whether the view alone was worth hours of grueling hiking and days of sore muscles. I've been to Lotte World Tower and N Seoul Tower, but I've never been so mesmerized by a single frame of the sprawling city.

Add the brilliant fall foliage and the chance to encounter some of the mountain's 985 plant and 2,208 animal species along the way, and you've got an experience that will stay with you, not just in your memory, but in your muscles too.

My only advice is to save Mount Bukhan for the last day of your Seoul itinerary. Your legs likely won't be up for much sightseeing afterward. Mine are still aching as I write this, two days later.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]