Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo's first solo exhibition in Korea showcases art that 'belongs to the people'

A view of the exhibition space, showing works from Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo's solo show “Paradise Opens Tomorrow” at the Perrotin gallery in Seoul PERROTIN SEOUL

"Paradise Opens Tomorrow," Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo's first solo exhibition in Korea, opened at the Perrotin gallery in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 5 and will run through Dec. 24.

When asked to envision a playground, people almost always picture children laughing as they run around or tumble down slides.

For Iranian painter Mehdi Ghadyanloo, however, only the recreational equipment — sometimes colored hot pink and candy yellow — exists, sometimes ominously surrounded by water; children are nowhere to be found in his works.

“The Plastic Temple” (2025) by Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo PERROTIN SEOUL

“Paradise Opens Tomorrow,” Ghadyanloo’s first solo exhibition in Korea, opened at the Perrotin gallery in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. In one work making its global debut at the new show, “The Pleasure Machine,” a pink dog sculpture sits in front of what looks like a tiered playground, its hollowed legs doubling as slides, almost half-submerged in turquoise water.

“Architecture has always been present in my work, and in [my] studio paintings, architecture became more internal — boxes, stairs — and is not like a background for my paintings,” Ghadyanloo said at a press preview at Perrotin on Thursday.

The artist called boxes “machines for waiting” and slides “a question of free will against determinism”: Getting on is a choice, but once you decide to let go and fall, the route down has already been designed.

Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo speaks during a press preview of his new solo show “Paradise Opens Tomorrow” at Perrotin gallery in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 5. LIM JEONG-WON

Ghadyanloo, born to a family of farmers in Karaj, Iran, in 1981, made a name for himself on the sides of the capital’s apartment blocks. From 2004 to 2011, he painted more than 100 government-commissioned murals — including clouds that seemed part of the actual sky and tiny figures biking up walls — in Tehran, where state murals had long been reserved for slogans and martyrs.

“Twenty-two years ago, I was thinking — because I came from rural areas of Iran — why are these walls so gray and sad?” Ghadyanloo said. “They belong to people, and the people deserve good art. Most of them don’t have time to go to museums, so I had it in my mind that it’s my duty to bring museum-quality paintings to the eyes of ordinary people.”

Ghadyanloo then received overseas commissions from Austria, Switzerland and Britain. In 2016, he became the first artist since 1979 to carry out large-scale public commissions in both Iran and the United States with Boston’s “Spaces of Hope.”

The Covid-19 pandemic forced him to paint in a studio, and the slide paintings that he began during this time became his signature.

A view of the exhibition space, showing works from Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo's solo show “Paradise Opens Tomorrow” at the Perrotin gallery in Seoul PERROTIN SEOUL

“[In Tehran,] I was painting on the homes of people who would never come to my exhibitions,” he said. “Here, I’m free to play with concepts, and I can adjust the negativeness and positiveness of my paintings. When I was painting for people, I always had this concern that I needed to create positive images in the city.”

“The title of ‘Paradise Opens Tomorrow’ goes back to existential and philosophical questions that I have in my mind,” Ghadyanloo continued. “It doesn’t have a dark political implication. The inspiration came from ‘Waiting for Godot.’ We are always waiting for better conditions in our own lives, and this hope keeps us alive.”

While none of the works directly refer to the ongoing war in the Middle East, they were finished in Iran during the conflict, then shipped overland to Istanbul after flights were curtailed, according to the gallery.

“I see the situation in Iran both from the outside and from the inside,” Ghadyanloo said. “Maybe the title of the show is in dialogue with the democracy they want to bring to you from the outside. We see it in the Middle East — the promise of paradise.”

The “Paradise Opens Tomorrow” exhibition runs at the Perrotin through Dec. 24. Admission is free.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]