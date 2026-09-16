Incheon Airport celebrates Chuseok with crafts, folk games and festive merch

Air travelers will get a glimpse of Korea’s holiday traditions as Incheon International Airport hosts several Chuseok-themed activities later this month, the Korea Heritage Agency said on Wednesday.

Chuseok, Korea’s autumn harvest festival, falls on Sept. 24 this year, with the long holiday running through Sept. 26.

A two-day festivity featuring handicraft activities and participatory folk play sessions will take place at Node Garden in the airside zone of Terminal 2. The event will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Key rings modeled after half-moon shaped rice cakes KOREA HERITAGE AGENCY

Participants can make pouches using fabrics modeled after those used at traditional royal courts. They can also take part in traditional games, such as jegi chagi (shuttlecock kicking) and yutnori (a traditional board game). They can also claim souvenirs through a lucky draw.

The Korea Heritage Agency offers Chuseok-themed merch at the Korean Traditional Culture Center in both Terminal 1 and 2 through Sept. 27. Seasonal limited-edition items, such as key rings shaped like half-moon rice cakes and bracelets symbolizing the 12 animals of the Korean zodiac, are available for sale.

“Travelers can enjoy a variety of offerings for Chuseok at the airport, with experiences ranging from traditional performances to hands-on crafts and folk games,” said Ahn Hye-min, a Korea Heritage Agency official in charge of airport events. “We will continue to offer diverse programs showcasing our traditional heritage and culture for both Korean and international passengers.”





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]