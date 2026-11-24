After sweeping first place and all six special awards at the Geneva International Music Competition, 20-year-old composer Lee Hanurij explained the process behind his winning piece and why he rejects the title of prodigy.

Composer Lee Hanurij has been called a prodigy for years — a label that the 20-year-old rejects even after sweeping first place and all six special awards at the Geneva International Music Competition this month.

Lee’s rise to fame has been fast. Born in 2006, he began composing at around 10 and won Hungary’s Bartók World Competition at 18; he was then admitted to Korea National University of Arts.

At the Geneva final on Nov. 11, he took home seven prizes with “Stuff #1,” a 12-minute-long orchestral piece that earned him 43 million won ($31,900).

Founded in 1939, the Geneva International Music Competition is one of the world’s most prestigious classical music contests, and its composition competition takes place every two years.

The title of Lee’s winning work is deliberately vague.

“[‘Stuff’] a word that you use when you lump things together without specific names, like ‘this and that,’” the composer said in an interview at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18.

“Stuff #1” is the first of a three-part series that Lee began composing in earnest in 2024, and its origins lie in an unusual hobby.

“I like to seek out abandoned buildings such as the Sora apartment complex in Boryeong County, South Chungcheong,” he said, referring to a large apartment complex that has sat abandoned since construction halted in May 1998.

“Because people rarely visit [abandoned buildings], you can really feel the era and the mood in which [they] were built. By chance, I saw a Khrushchevka, the prefabricated apartments that could be built quickly by stacking containers [and that were used] to solve the Soviet Union’s housing shortage in the 1950s and 1960s. Seeing how the same materials can take on different forms depending on how they’re stacked gave me the idea [for ‘Stuff #1’]. In that, too, several stuff, or motifs, each move in their own pattern. Then at some point, they meet, […] and a new landscape unfolds.”

Though Lee could have named the piece after the Khrushchevka that inspired it, he deliberately chose not to.

“When I listen to contemporary music that I don’t know, I deliberately don’t read the program notes that the composer left,” he said. “The titles or explanations often didn’t resonate with me, so I tend to avoid [those] that would bring specific images to mind. I want to leave the interpretation of the music to the audience’s imagination as much as possible. What’s more, the message that I want to convey through music is something that can’t be converted into text.”

The 2026 winners of the Geneva International Music Competition's composition category SCREEN CAPTURE

Lee’s knack for drawing on a range of instruments and timbres stood out in the Geneva Competition.

“Stuff #1” calls for more than 20 percussion instruments. One percussionist scrapes guitar strings with a soju glass, then whirls a whirly tube, or a long, ribbed plastic hose that whooshes as it slices the air. Suddenly, the oboist picks up a flexatone, a handheld percussion instrument with a warbling, metallic sound, and the trombonist switches to an ocarina. The piece even features a synthesizer, more commonly heard in pop music.

“Whenever possible, I play everything myself before choosing a sound,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most important parts of my work.”

He also tends to play around with instruments’ literal placements.

“Percussionists sit at the very back of the orchestra,” he said. “When I want that sound to be more 3-D, I move the instrument to a different musician’s position.”

By contemporary music standards, Lee’s works are considered relatively easy on the ear, but they can still sound strange to the general public. Even his grandmother, who had him learn the violin and other instruments from age 4, says that his pieces sound “like a ghost is about to appear.”

“I get asked a lot how I can compose such difficult contemporary music,” Lee said. “But I’ve never forced myself to listen to [that genre].”

His interest began in middle school, when he was attending the Seoul Arts Center’s academy for musically gifted students. Since the Korea National University of Arts’ library resides in the same building as the academy, he came across a piano score that seemed to consist only of lines across the page. A teacher told him that the Swiss-born contemporary composer Beat Furrer had created the piece — a discovery that spurred Lee’s passion for contemporary music.

“To me, the music of [singer-songwriter] Yoon Sang and [Gyorgy] Ligeti’s Piano Concerto feel equally interesting,” he said.

Composer Lee Hanurij KWEN HYEK-JAE

Despite being called a “prodigy” for years, he said that growing older doesn’t weigh on him.

“It’s not appropriate to attach the word ‘prodigy’ to a composer,” he explained. “Because I know that I’m not a prodigy, I don’t feel any pressure. People usually learn contemporary music after entering university, but I started a little younger, so I just achieved results faster than others did.”

Lee is currently on leave from university, where he is a third-year student, and said that he has no plans to return to school yet. Instead, he plans to explore genres that interest him, such as opera and musical theater, while working on commissions. He also hopes to eventually study abroad “anywhere there are good teachers and colleagues.”

“In the end, the most important thing for a composer to do is hold on,” he said. “I know that if you stay in this scene, slowly and to the end, at some point, people will recognize you and seek you out.”





BY CHOI MIN-JI [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]