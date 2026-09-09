Iconic British artist Damien Hirst to donate two of his pieces to MMCA

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Read between the loaves: Classic literature sees new heyday at convenience stores, pop-ups
GS25’s Minumsa book-cover buns and collectible bookmarks are driving resale frenzy, pop-up queues and a surge in classic book sales among younger readers.
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Paris 'K-Book Week' marks 140 years Korea-France ties
The event will bring 130 Korean works as well as author events and publishing exchanges to Paris with a focus on connections between the two countries.
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‘Taiwan Pavilion’ opens at Gwangju Biennale amid naming controversy, Chinese walkout
The event, considered one of Asia’s most prominent contemporary arts expos, has not found a resolution to protests from China.
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Kumho Museum of Art to close after nearly four decades in Seoul
The Kumho Cultural Art Foundation will end the museum’s operations in July 2027 while shifting resources toward music programs.