Iconic British artist Damien Hirst to donate two of his pieces to MMCA

British artist Damien Hirst poses for photos at a press conference at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 18. YONHAP

Following his record-setting exhibition earlier this year, the provocative artist intends to donate two artworks to Seoul’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Iconic British artist Damien Hirst has expressed his intent to donate two pieces of his work to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), according to the museum on Wednesday.

The move comes after the prominent contemporary artist held his first Asia show at the Seoul branch of the MMCA earlier this year, which attracted more than 540,000 visitors, a record for a single exhibition since the museum started compiling relevant data in 2023.

The artworks Hirst plans to donate are his 1999 work “Beautiful Exploding Hell Bent Mayhem and Madness Vortex of Rainbows and Death Volcano Painting” and 2008 work “Men Shall Know Nothing.”

Both works were on display at the exhibition titled, “Damien Hirst: Nothing is True But Everything Is Possible,” which showcased some 50 works spanning his 40-year career.

Hirst is known for exploring themes of death, immortality, human desire and faith in science and medicine through his characteristically provocative works.

The MMCA is currently carrying out its internal process for donation.





Yonhap