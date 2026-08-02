Hotels reinvent their wedding services as marriages in Korea rebound

People take photos of Conrad Seoul's wedding venue during its wedding showcase. WOO JI-WON

Rather than relying on lavish floral arrangements and luxury services, hotels are turning to storytelling through immersive, personalized designs to distinguish themselves.

The ballroom falls dark. What little light there is reflects off the crystals suspended from the ceiling, allowing the bride and groom to walk beneath what appears to be a starry night sky.

“It feels surreal. Beautiful,” said an office worker surnamed Kim who, alongside his fiancée, attended Conrad Seoul’s “Conrad Seoul Starry Vows” wedding showcase in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 24. The couple is set to marry at Conrad Seoul in September of next year.







The bride and groom walking down the aisle weren’t newlyweds but models hired for Conrad Seoul’s first wedding showcase in five years. The hotel designed the “Starry Vows” showcase to give prospective clients and industry professionals a preview of what a wedding at its dedicated venue could look and feel like.

And rather than relying solely on lavish floral arrangements and luxury services, Conrad Seoul and other hotels are turning to storytelling through immersive, personalized designs to distinguish themselves.

A model couple walks down the aisle for Conrad Seoul's wedding showcase. CONRAD SEOUL

Hotels’ increasingly creative approaches come as Korea’s wedding market rebounds.

According to Statistics Korea, the number of marriage registrations has been rising since 2023. In 2025, about 240,000 couples registered their marriage, up 18,000, or 8.1 percent, from the previous year. The momentum has carried into this year, with 82,931 marriages registered through April, up 6.8 percent from the same period last year.

As a result, hotels are creating experiences in which every couple becomes the main characters of their love story.





Beyond the ballroom

The wedding showcase at Conrad Seoul didn’t begin with the bride’s entrance. It started from the moment that guests arrived.

Guests enjoy cocktails and finger foods at a lounge in Conrad Seoul. CONRAD SEOUL

A guest takes a photo of the bridal room during Conrad Seoul's wedding showcase. WOO JI-WON

In the reception area, people were served canapés and cocktails. The service is part of Conrad Seoul’s preceremony reception, during which family and friends can enjoy light refreshments before the main event.

The guests posed for photos at the hotel’s signature photo zone — set up at weddings so that people can take commemorative photos — and explored the newly relocated bridal suite, now situated beside the reception area so that family and friends can exchange a few words with the bride before the ceremony.

When the clock struck 6 p.m., the Grand Ballroom doors finally opened, and guests hurried into the hotel’s seven-meter-high (23-foot-high) signature venue, eager to be one of the first to witness its latest wedding showcase. The Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 500 people, according to the hotel.

Crystal garlands — made of more than one million crystals in total — hung from the ceiling and glittered in the dark, mimicking the breathtaking view of a starry sky.

Conrad Seoul's wedding venue CONRAD SEOUL

Towering arrangements of white and green flowers lined the aisle, washing the room in the rich fragrance of lilies.

Once guests were seated, the doors were shut, and the ballroom fell into complete darkness, with only the far end of the aisle near the entrance remaining illuminated. As the doors slowly reopened, a model bride and groom emerged beneath dramatic lighting — part of the hotel’s newly redesigned entrance sequence — drawing every eye in the room.

A model walks down the aisle in a purple dress during Conrad Seoul's wedding showcase. WOO JI-WON

A table is set with cutlery and a printed wedding course menu at Conrad Seoul's wedding showcase. WOO JI-WON

“‘Starry Night’ fills the venue with the glow of starlight, making the start of a couple’s new journey even more radiant,” said Choi Jong-eun, the head of weddings at Conrad Seoul.

The ceremony was followed by a bridal fashion show, during which models walked down the aisle in gowns ranging from classic white silhouettes to delicate pink and mint designs.

Guests later sampled the hotel’s wedding course menu, featuring a refreshing king crab appetizer, steak and a rich chocolate gâteau for dessert. The menu can be customized, with the dishes and course length tailored to a couple’s preference.

“We want couples to find inspiration for their own special day,” said Samuel Peter, the general manager of Conrad Seoul, during the ceremony. “It’s all about celebrating and cherishing moments that will last a lifetime.”





Crafting the experience

Conrad Seoul is one of many luxury hotels introducing its wedding concepts through showcases this year.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul recently concluded its “Le Jardin Doré” showcase, and JW Marriott Hotel Seoul hosted “Art - Contemporary Wedding Experience: The Botanical Edit,” displaying contemporary botanical floral art.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is preparing its “Under the Milky Way” showcase, set to open on Aug. 9.

With more couples getting married, hotels are revamping and developing distinctive concepts to differentiate themselves and attract soon-to-be brides and grooms.

Although each hotel’s showcase has, of course, been different, a defining theme this year seems to be the use of light — not simply as decoration but as a storytelling device that shapes the entire event.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul's wedding venue during its “Le Jardin Doré” showcase SOFITEL AMBASSADOR SEOUL

Sheraton Grand Incheon's wedding venue SHERATON GRAND INCHEON

Conrad Seoul drew inspiration from starlight, Sheraton Grand Incheon from the Milky Way and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul from the changing light in a garden, from a sunny afternoon to golden hour and finally into the deep blue of night.

“Instead of simply decorating the venue, we focused on creating a distinctive atmosphere, one unique to Sofitel Seoul, by centering the experience on the passage of time and the changing flow of light,” a Sofitel Ambassador Seoul wedding representative said.

Hotels are weaving in other details to create such narratives.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul takes guests on a romantic journey through a Parisian garden from day to night. Anto, a five-star resort hotel in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, draws on the concept of “emptiness and vitality” and blends the natural surroundings of Mount Bukhan with traditional Korean aesthetics through nature-inspired sounds and floral arrangements centered on traditional earthenware jars. Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam aims to convey “a spring wedding remembered through its fragrance” with soft palettes and real flowers.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo's small wedding venue DOUBLETREE BY HILTON SEOUL PANGYO

The evolution of hotel weddings is also influencing smaller celebrations. Couples’ growing preference for more intimate ceremonies, coupled with rising wedding costs, is fueling demand for smaller-scale events.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo recently converted five meeting rooms on its 21st floor into a private wedding venue in response to the growing demand for intimate ceremonies.

“More couples have been looking for smaller, private weddings,” a hotel representative said. “Demand had been building for some time, and weddings began taking place as soon as our venue opened.”





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]