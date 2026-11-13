Hongik University professor Ki Hey-kyung appointed MMCA director

The Hongik University professor and veteran curator will lead Korea's flagship modern and contemporary art museum through November 2029.

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기념 촬영하는 최휘영 문화체육관광부 장관·기혜경 국립현대미술관장 (서울=연합뉴스) 최휘영 문화체육관광부 장관이 13일 서울 종로구 국립현대미술관 서울관에서 신임 기혜경 국립현대미술관장에게 임명장을 수여한 뒤 기념 촬영하고 있다. 2026.11.13 [문화체육관광부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-11-13 11:18:03/
Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, left, poses for a photo with newly appointed National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art director Ki Hey-kyung after presenting her with a certificate of appointment at the museum's Seoul branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 13.

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young appointed Ki Hey-kyung, a professor at Hongik University's Graduate School of Fine Arts, as the new director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) on Friday.

Chae presented Ki with a certificate of appointment the same day. Her three-year term runs through November 2029.

Ki is an exhibition curator who has built her career at national and municipal art museums while researching the history of modern and contemporary Korean art.

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Born in Icheon, Gyeonggi, Ki graduated from Ewha Womans University with a degree in English literature. She later earned master's and doctoral degrees in art history from Hongik University, specializing in modern and contemporary Korean art.

Ki worked as a curator at the MMCA for about 13 years, serving at its Deoksugung branch, in its curatorial research division and on a special task force for the opening of its Seoul branch in 2013. She later served as head of operations at the Buk-Seoul Museum of Art and director of the Busan Museum of Art.

In 2022, she co-edited "Revisiting Korean Art 3: 1990s–2008" (translated), a book examining Korean contemporary art from the 1990s onward. Since 2023, she has taught at Hongik University's Graduate School of Fine Arts and has focused on research and training the next generation of art professionals.

"The MMCA is Korea's flagship art museum, preserving the history of modern and contemporary Korean art while leading the way in contemporary artistic trends," Chae said.

"I hope the new director, drawing on her extensive experience in both museums and academia, will make the MMCA more accessible to the public and strengthen its engagement with the global art community."


BY YOON SUNG-MIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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