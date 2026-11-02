High airfares push Korean travelers toward nearby Asia

Koreans are trading long-haul trips for quick getaways to Japan and China, as a weak won and soaring airfares from the Iran war push travelers closer to home.

Asian destinations accounted for 69.7 percent of Financial services company BC Card's customers traveling abroad in the first half of this year, up 10.5 percentage points from 59.2 percent in 2024, according to the card company’s analysis of overseas spending by its customers in the first halves of 2024 through 2026, released Monday. Within Asia, Japan’s share rose 8.9 percentage points and China’s 5.8 percentage points over the two years. Europe’s share, by contrast, fell from 19.9 percent to 14.2 percent, and North America’s from 14.2 percent to 10.6 percent.

“I was shocked to see that a round-trip ticket to Europe during the holiday season was more than 4 million won [$3,000],” an office worker surnamed Kim said. “Japan has short flights and the yen is cheap, so I went twice on overnight trips for shopping and good food.”

Air passenger data also reflected the shift. Passengers on Japan routes at Incheon International Airport rose 11.9 percent on year to 10.5 million in the first half, while China routes saw 7.1 million passengers, up 22.8 percent, according to Incheon International Airport Corporation. Japan's national tourism organization said in July that 5.6 million Koreans visited Japan in the first half, up 18.6 percent from a year earlier.

Rising airfares to faraway destinations and easier entry into China also pushed local travelers toward nearby countries. Jet fuel prices spiked after war broke out in the Middle East in February, driving up the cost of long-haul flights. Korean Air’s round-trip fuel surcharge on its New York route jumped 5.7 times from 198,000 won in March to 1.1 million won in May. China, meanwhile, lowered the barrier for Korean travelers in November 2024 by allowing them visa-free entry and later extending the permitted stay to 30 days.

Tourists take pictures in front of the Wukang Mansion in Shanghai, China XINHUA NEWS AGENCY

The trend toward nearby destinations also reflects a focus on value for money. Per-person card spending by travelers to Japan rose just 4.4 percent from 487,000 won in 2024 to 508,000 won this year, and spending in China fell 24.1 percent from 448,000 won to 340,000 won, according to BC Card. Spending in the United States, by contrast, rose 12.5 percent to 871,000 won, showing that travelers are spending more in the United States while keeping a lid on costs at nearby destinations.

“As war, rising oil prices and high local prices have increased the cost of long-distance travel, nearby Asian destinations have become more attractive,” said Yoon Yoo-shik, a professor at Kyung Hee University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management. “There is also a growing tendency to take short trips to nearby places and seek out different experiences, such as small cities and good restaurants, rather than traveling far.”





BY PARK HYUN-JU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]