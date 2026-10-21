Heritage guru You Hong-june exits in disgrace as head of the National Museum of Korea

You Hong-june, director of National Museum of Korea, bows in apology at the National Assembly audit in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 19. YONHAP

The National Museum of Korea director resigned after a calligraphy work from his collection was falsely attributed to an independence activist.

National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june announced his resignation on Wednesday, bowing out in disgrace amid a mounting backlash over a calligraphy work from his personal collection that was falsely attributed to an independence activist.

You's resignation comes two days after he bowed in apology during a National Assembly audit and just 15 months after taking the helm of one of Korea's most prestigious cultural institutions.

“Today, I am announcing my intention to step down as the director of the National Museum of Korea,” You said in a statement Wednesday.

“I want to make it clear once again that I take full responsibility for the criticism surrounding the controversy. I have concluded that stepping down is the right action to restore the museum’s damaged reputation.”

You has faced intense scrutiny since it was revealed that the misattributed calligraphy scroll at the center of the controversy came from his own collection. The scroll, exhibited at the museum as the work of independence activist Park Won-geun (1912–50), was later found to have been written by pro-Japanese collaborator Park Jung-yang (1874–1959), who once went by the name Park Won-geun.

The work, titled “Ilban Sigugeun,” which translates to “Even a bowl of rice is a gift from the nation" was first obtained by You in 2019 at an online auction for 50,000 won ($37). During a National Assembly audit Monday, You said he was "certain as a Korean calligraphy expert" the work belonged to the independence activist and had "self-authenticated" it.

At his recommendation, the national museum displayed it at its special exhibition "The Korean Table: Food, Nature, and Life,” which opened July 1.

After a tip-off, the museum pulled the scroll from the exhibition, put it under a verification process and announced in September that the work had been falsely attributed.

You has made four apologies since the controversy arose, but it wasn't until he was questioned by the lawmakers for the parliamentary audit that he revealed the falsely attributed work was actually from his own collection.

"I was ashamed to have made such a huge mistake as an art historian," he said during the audit. "I hoped that [the controversy] would just pass by."

The calligraphy "Ilban Sigugeun" NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA

You is widely regarded as an authority and a celebrity in Korean cultural heritage, particularly credited with bringing Korean history and heritage to a broader audience through his best-selling book series, “My Exploration of Cultural Heritage," which published its first volume in 1993. You also served as head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, now known as the Korea Heritage Service, between 2004 and 2008 before resigning in the wake of an arson attack that severely damaged Seoul’s historic Sungnyemun Gate, a national treasure.

He was appointed director of the National Museum of Korea in 2025 for a three-year term.

Despite his achievements, however, he also faced criticism for historical inaccuracies in his work. His 2018 biography of Joseon-era calligrapher Kim Jeong-hui, known as Chusa, was discontinued after experts identified more than 200 historical inaccuracies.

"Though it was a short 15 months, having the honor of safeguarding the value of our cultural heritage has been the greatest blessing and privilege of my life," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I will never forget the dedication of the museum staff, who worked alongside me day and night for the museum's growth."





BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]



