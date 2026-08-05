One Cut
Heat wave escape
Cheongdo’s cool former rail tunnel stays below 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) as crowds flock there ahead of Ipchu, the traditional seasonal onset of fall, during a punishing heat wave.
On August 5, two days before the seasonal marker Ipchu (the beginning of autumn), the temperature inside the Wine Tunnel in Hwayang, Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang, reads 19.8 degrees Celcius (67.6 degrees Fahrenheit) despite the ongoing heat wave. The tunnel, originally part of the Gyeongbu railway line, was redeveloped around 2006 into a wine-aging cellar and cafe, becoming a popular tourist attraction. While the interior typically maintains a cool 14–16 degrees Celcius year-round, the influx of visitors escaping the scorching heat has raised the temperature to around 20 degrees Celcius.