Hanbok Culture Week kicks off with runway shows, hands-on events worldwide

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SBS puts Ha Young’s new drama on hold amid controversy over ancestor's colonial collaboration
The broadcaster removed “The Long Shot Trial” from its 2027 lineup as scrutiny continues over allegations involving Ha Young’s great-grandfather.
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National museum chief apologizes over misattributed calligraphy he authenticated himself
You Hong-june bowed twice before lawmakers after a personal collection piece was wrongly displayed as an independence activist’s work.
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NMIXX members find inspiration in each other in new EP 'Strange Muse'
The girl group's sixth EP centers on the members wishing each other the best and contains six songs, including the lead track, "Birthday Wish."
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Seventeen tops Pollstar's Asia touring chart
With 661,088 tickets sold, the 13-member boy band topped Pollstar's Asia Focus Top Touring Artists chart, which covers data from Aug. 1, 2025, to July 31 this year.