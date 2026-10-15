Haman fireworks, Jinju lanterns put South Gyeongsang festivals on global tourism map

Nakhwa nori , a fireworks display, is taking place in Haman County, South Gyeongsang, on May 24 to celebrate Buddha's birthday. YONHAP

Special events for global travelers and silk lantern exports to Hong Kong highlight growing international demand for South Gyeongsang’s nighttime traditions.

HAMAN, South Gyeongsang — In Korea's fading southern towns, the brightest hope for a tourism revival comes after dark, as traditional fireworks and silk lanterns set the night ablaze and draw the world's attention.

“The 2026 Haman Nakhwa Nori Japan Special Day” (translated) program began at 5 p.m. Thursday around Mujinjeong Pavilion in Haman County, South Gyeongsang, according to the South Gyeongsang provincial government.

Nakhwa nori is a centuries-old fireworks tradition that dates to the mid-Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), when villagers lit fires to ward off misfortune and pray for peace and a bountiful harvest. Though the tradition has faded at various points in history, it has survived to this day. Villagers traditionally celebrate it on Buddha's Birthday, the eighth day of the fourth lunar month.

Dubbed "K-fireworks," the spectacle became a nationwide sensation around 2023, as visitor numbers soared and traffic on major highways and expressways came to a standstill on festival days.

Haman Nakhwa Nori even gained international recognition, particularly in Japan and Taiwan, and the county began hosting special displays for foreign tourists. Events last September and October drew about 1,300 visitors from Taiwan and Japan, while the “Haman Nakhwa Nori Global Day” (translated) in July this year attracted roughly 1,000 visitors from 32 countries, including Taiwan.

To capitalize on that momentum, Haman County turned its attention to Japanese tourists with a special event this month.

Some 20 Japanese travel agencies helped recruit tourists for Thursday's Nakhwa Nori event, hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization and organized by the South Gyeongsang provincial government, Haman County and the Gyeongnam Tourism Organization.

Japanese tourists watch nakhwa nori , a fireworks display, in Haman County, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 15. YONHAP

Over three or four days in Korea, tourists will also venture beyond Haman to explore the glowing lanterns of the Jinju Yudeung Festival, the colorful murals of Tongyeong's Dongpirang Village, or the traditional architecture of Jeonju Hanok Village and the natural scenery of Suncheon Bay.

The Korea Tourism Organization and other organizers are considering hosting another special fireworks display for foreign tourists next year.

Jinju City also marked a milestone this year by exporting silk lanterns to Hong Kong for the first time, after showcasing them at local festivals such as the Jinju Yudeung Festival. The city and the Jinju Culture and Tourism Foundation have also promoted the lanterns through a European exhibition tour since March, with stops in Germany, Hungary and Poland.

Jinju-exported silk lanterns are displayed at a Mid-Autumn Festival event in Hong Kong. JINJU CULTURE AND TOURISM FOUNDATION

The lanterns caught the eye of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, which purchased 200 units worth 10 million won for the Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026, held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 7.

The silk lanterns were displayed in the Korea section of the world lantern street at Hong Kong's Victoria Park during the festival, where they reportedly drew enthusiastic responses from international visitors.

“The Haman Nakhwa Festival and Jinju silk lanterns demonstrate how South Gyeongsang’s traditional culture can appeal to tourists worldwide,” said Kim Sang-won, director-general of the provincial government's Tourism Development Bureau. “We plan to step up efforts to develop and support tourism products that showcase the province’s unique festivals and attractions to international visitors.”





BY WE SUNG-WOOK [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]