Graphic novel ‘Purgatory Funeral Cakes’ wins prestigious U.S. comic award in Korean first

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'Everything circulates': New 'Panorama' exhibition traces both micro and macro narratives to ask where society goes next
Ham Yang-ah continues her “Panorama” video series at the Art Sonje Center, examining death, birth, recent history and AI to try to understand the future of human systems.
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Turkish readers write history as K-literature translation tops best sellers in 2025
Sales in Turkey of Hwang Bo-reum's 2022 novel “Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop" topped LTI Korea's list of translated works as Korean works fly off the shelves in the country.
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National Museum’s renovated Korean Empire Gallery reclaims forgotten history of maligned kingdom
The National Museum of Korea’s renovated gallery recasts the 1897-1910 empire as a modern sovereignty project, featuring rare artifacts and a new historical narrative.
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E-book app faces backlash, apologizes over undisclosed AI translations
Chaek Doduk expressed regret and offered refunds after admitting it used AI-generated translations without telling subscribers in advance.