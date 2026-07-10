G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation launches World Heritage preservation campaign

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BTS's agency vows to fight U.S. copyright suit over hit single 'Swim'
BigHit Music denies copying claims over the boy band's Billboard No. 1 single and says it will fight the case in court.
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IU, Lee Jong-suk end relationship after four years
The celebrity power couple has split, with Lee's agency adding that the two stars intend to remain good colleagues.
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Hanroro's 'Landing in Love' most-streamed song in Korea in 1st half
Circle Chart’s midyear report named Hanroro’s “Landing in Love” the most-streamed song in Korea and BTS’s “Arirang” the top-selling album of the first half.
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BTS to take over New York's Grand Central for 'The City Arirang' event
HYBE will transform parts of New York’s Grand Central Terminal with BTS-themed exhibits, Korean culture experiences and fan events ahead of the group’s MetLife shows.