G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation launches World Heritage preservation campaign

Ahead of the Unesco World Heritage Committee session in Busan, the star is urging online pledges and donations to help preserve World Heritage sites.





Singer G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation launched a campaign to support the preservation of World Heritage sites ahead of the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in Busan.

The Heritage in Peace campaign began Friday in partnership with the Busan-based information technology company Modusign, according to the singer's agency, Galaxy Corporation. The campaign invites people to sign an online pledge in support of protecting World Heritage sites and donate to the cause.

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The foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Heritage Service in April to promote the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee. G-Dragon was also named honorary ambassador of the event.

A promotional image for the Heritage in Peace campaign JUSPEACE FOUNDATION

Heritage in Peace will be a campaign that encourages residents and businesses in the committee's host city to take part in protecting World Heritage sites.

Donations raised through the campaign will be delivered to Unesco's World Heritage Fund through the JusPeace Foundation in the name of the citizens of Busan and Korea.

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place in Busan from July 19 through 29 and marks Korea’s first time hosting the event. Delegations from some 196 countries are expected to gather to discuss key agenda items, including evaluating new World Heritage site nominations and reviewing the conservation status of listed sites.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



