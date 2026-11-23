Singer Felix, a member of boy band Stray Kids, poses in hanbok (traditional Korean attire) for a campaign to promote hanbok worldwide. THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

Stray Kids member Felix fronts this year’s Hanbok Wave campaign, bringing modern Korean traditional attire to billboards from Seoul to New York, Paris and beyond.

Felix, a member of boy band Stray Kids, will show off the beauty of hanbok (traditional Korean attire) to the world through the annual "Hanbok Wave" campaign, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday.

The campaign focuses on showcasing the beauty of hanbok through a contemporary lens with collaborations between emerging hanbok designers and artists leading Hallyu, the Korean wave, in sectors such as K-pop or film.

Previous campaigns featured stars such as actor Park Bo-gum in 2025, singer and actor Suzy in 2023 and former Olympic figure skating gold medalist Kim Yuna in 2022.

This year, five hanbok designers have put their modern touch into the traditional attire.

The photoshoots will make their public billboard debut at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, during the first week of December. The campaign will continue in advertisement boards in six metropolitan cities around the world such as New York City, Paris, Milan and Tokyo. This year's campaign will be shown in two new cities — Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro — for the first time.

The photoshoots will also be featured in the upcoming issue of fashion magazine "Marie Claire."

Singer Felix, a member of boy band Stray Kids, poses in hanbok (traditional Korean attire) for a campaign to promote hanbok worldwide. THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

“The ‘Hanbok Wave’ campaign will showcase the beauty of Korea’s traditional culture through collaboration between hanbok designers and artists leading the Korean wave,” said Myeong Soo-hyun, the Culture Ministry's director general for cultural policy. “The Culture Ministry will continue to support Korea’s hanbok brands to help them and hanbok make their mark in the work as a new form of cultural content.”





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]