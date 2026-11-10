From plays to changgeuk, Korean stages flip the script on gender

From all-female Oedipus to gender-swapped Ibsen, Korean theater is using role reversals to reveal power, vulnerability and new dimensions of familiar stories.

Middle-aged male actors play housewives impersonating their husbands, while adult female actors portray teenage boys impersonating schoolgirls. Their deliberately clumsy acting draws laughs, but these productions offer more than comedy.

Gender-bending has become a major trend in Korea's performing arts scene. Some productions change the genders of classic characters, while others have actors switch roles across genders at a dizzying pace. Each takes a different approach, with different effects in mind.

Since its 2015 premiere, playwright-director Jang Jin’s “The Secret of Flowers” has stayed an audience favorite. The show’s latest run continues through Nov. 29 at Link Arts Center’s Bugs Hall in Jongno District, central Seoul. The “flowers” of the title are the four women at the heart of the story.

Set in a rural Italian village hit by a heavy snowstorm, the story follows four neighboring housewives who mistakenly believe their husbands have all died in an accident. Before the bodies are discovered, they scramble to disguise themselves as their husbands and take out life insurance policies.

The play showcases Jang's signature offbeat humor, but this year's production has drawn particular attention for introducing an all-male version.

Familiar middle-aged actors appear in the cast. Sung Ji-ru plays the group's eldest, Sofia, and Jung Woong-in plays the heavy-drinking Jasmine, with both donning deliberately unconvincing women's clothing.

For this year's production, both male and female actors have been cast in the same roles, with the cast varying from performance to performance. As it turns out, the all-male version was Jang's original concept.

"It started with my curiosity about how far the illusion of theater could take an audience, but the timing wasn't right for the premiere," Jang said. "I decided this was a good time to bring the idea to the stage."





Breaking stereotypes, finding new stories

The male actors deliver a different kind of comedy through the theatrical irony of a double disguise.

A scene from the play "The Secret of Flowers" PARK COMPANY

Men in floral skirts and wigs chatter away without attempting to conceal their broad frames. Their performances also suggest how gender distinctions can become less pronounced with age.

Yet these actors must then exaggerate the stereotypical behavior of patriarchal husbands. Playing housewives disguised as men, they attach fake beards and deepen their voices to fool an insurance agent.

The humor comes from men dressed as women doing clumsy impressions of men. But as the actors stumble through their impersonations, the comedy takes on an unexpectedly poignant quality.

Playing the role of a patriarchal husband, it turns out, isn't necessarily easy even for men. The ending reveals the pathos beneath rigid gender expectations, giving the production the warmth characteristic of Jang's human comedies.





When women play the boys

The recently opened Korean production of "Trophy Boys," running through Dec. 6 at Link Art Center Dream, takes the opposite approach to gender-bending from "The Secret of Flowers."

Set in a waiting room before the final round of a debate competition at an elite private boys' school, the play features female actors portraying teenage boys — who, in turn, impersonate schoolgirls.

A scene from the Korean production of the play "Trophy Boys" JOODA CULTURE

The boys' debate preparations resemble girl group choreography, while their crude sexual jokes and exaggerated gestures provoke uncomfortable laughter. Beneath the humor, however, lies a dark comedy that raises serious questions about gender and power.

The play was written by Australian playwright Emmanuelle Mattana and sold out during its 2022 Melbourne premiere. It also won Best New Australian Work at the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards and reached Off Broadway in New York last year. It has attracted renewed attention following a 2024 sexual assault case at Cornell University that raised questions about the insular culture of exclusive student social clubs.

At the fictional St. Imperium High School, the boys' debate team is a miniature version of an elite male power structure.

Four boys prepare to face a girls' school team in a debate arguing in favor of the motion "Feminism has failed women." To win, they try to conceal their sense of entitlement while projecting gender sensitivity and political correctness.

"Trophy Boys" is named as the Best New Australian Work for the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards on the awards website. SCREEN CAPTURE

The situation takes a sharp turn when allegations emerge that one of the team members is a sexual offender.

Owen, an aspiring politician who initially appears the most intelligent of the four, becomes the prime suspect. But as Owen launches into a series of twisted arguments, the boys close ranks and vow to win the debate. The scene shows how the boys are already learning to become the hypocritical figures of power they aspire to be.

The script explicitly requires that all characters be played by female actors who are not cisgender men, performing in drag — a casting condition designated as nonnegotiable.

The deliberate dissonance created by adult women portraying swaggering schoolboys becomes a form of mockery in itself, exposing how hollow the claims of elite power holders can be when they profess to champion marginalized groups.





Gender takes center stage in changgeuk

The world of changgeuk, a traditional Korean musical theater form, is also embracing gender-bending.

The trend gained momentum with "Salome," which sold out performances during its nationwide tour in August and September. When "Salome" premiered in 2024, it was promoted as the first all-male changgeuk, compared to most forms that feature a mixed-gender cast. The changgeuk had an entirely male cast led by Kim Jun-su in the lead role.

The production is adapted from Oscar Wilde's work and brings his sensual, aesthetic vision of desire and obsession into the traditional Korean art form. Adding an all-male cast to that experiment makes it an especially bold example of how traditional theater can be reinvented.

A scene from the changgeuk (traditional Korean musical theater) "Salome" MAPO FOUNDATION FOR ARTS AND CULTURE

Since its second run, the production has presented two versions of Salome, with charismatic traditional vocalist Choi Ye-rim sharing the role with Kim.

Even so, Kim, often described as a star of the changgeuk world, remains central to the production's appeal.

A specialist in female roles, Kim previously portrayed Helen in the changgeuk "Trojan Women" and Yu Ji in "Farewell My Concubine" during his time with the National Changgeuk Company. After leaving the company this year, he played Lady Macbeth in his first play, "Macbeth with Sword."

Kim's androgynous appeal lends his portrayal of Salome a distinctly sensual quality.

Having previously performed the double-sword dance in "Farewell My Concubine," Kim now performs Salome's Dance of the Seven Veils, pushing the boundaries of male cross-dressing with a performance steeped in decadent beauty.

Choi, nicknamed the "Eminem of Korean traditional music," has also been praised for bringing out Salome's original allure through explosive vocal power and an unapologetically feminine presence.

Kim Jun-su, left, plays Yu Ji in the changgeuk (traditional Korean musical theater) "Farewell My Concubine" NATIONAL THEATER OF KOREA

The contrasting interpretations have broadened the production's appeal and generated further attention.

The National Changgeuk Company will also showcase its first all-female production, "Oedipus," running from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5 at the Daloreum Theater of the National Theater of Korea in Jung District, central Seoul. The powerful Greek tragedy will feature 15 female company members.

Taking on the title role is the company's leading performer Lee So-yeon. Rather than imitating a masculine voice, Lee will convey Oedipus' tragic fate through her androgynous appearance and characteristically powerful singing.

Lee has often played female heroines of pansori (traditional Korean narrative singing), including Chunhyang, Simcheong and Ongnyeo, yet she is also trained in “Jeokbyeokga,” considered the most masculine song in the pansori repertoire.

Last year, she demonstrated her commanding presence in a male role in the outdoor musical theater production "Madangnori Hong Gildong."

"Women's lower registers have a warmth that differs from men's low voices," composer Jang Seo-yoon said. "Audiences will experience a variety of vocal textures they haven't heard in conventional changgeuk."

Performer Lee So-yeon, starring in the changgeuk (traditional Korean musical theater) "Oedipus" NATIONAL CHANGGEUK COMPANY

The all-female production also has roots in yeoseong gukgeuk, a traditional Korean theatrical form in which women perform both male and female roles.

Renewed interest in the genre following the popularity of the television drama "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born" (2024), which showed the protagonist Jeongnyeon acting in yeoseong gukgeuk, led to calls for the National Changgeuk Company to revive it.

"We chose 'Oedipus,' a story familiar to international audiences, in response to growing overseas interest in Korean musical theater," said artistic director Yoo Eun-sun. "We're making it an all-female production to distinguish it and generate interest."

"Gukgeuk requires a different vocal technique that would be demanding for our performers, but this will be an experiment in heightening the tragedy through the uniquely anguished voices of women," Yoo added.





When the protagonist changes gender

The Seoul Metropolitan Theatre's "The Enemy," running through Saturday at the Sejong M Theater in Jongno District, central Seoul, takes a different approach. Rather than changing the cast, it changes the genders of the central characters.

The production transforms the conflict between brothers in Henrik Ibsen's classic "An Enemy of the People" into a confrontation between sisters. Scottish playwright Kieran Hurley's adaptation is directed by Lee Jun-woo, artistic director of the Seoul Metropolitan Theatre.

At the center is Kirsten, played alternately by actors Moon So-ri and Lee Bong-ryeon. The character is a scientist who exposes water contamination at an ambitious new resort built in a town threatened by economic decline.

Her opponent is her older sister Bonnie, played by Hwang Young-hee, a politician whose career and ambitions depend on the town's redevelopment.

Actor Moon So-ri acts in the play "The Enemy" SEJONG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

While Ibsen's original explores broader social conflicts between truth and economic interests as well as individual conviction and collective self-interest, the gender-swapped adaptation places greater emphasis on the characters and their personal relationships.

Kirsten is a former activist who became a resort director to make ends meet, and is now an indecisive single mother struggling to balance her ideals with financial realities.

Bonnie once supported her younger sister's education but has since become a ruthless politician.

Their confrontation brings long-buried family resentments to the surface, while Kirsten's relationship with her teenage daughter adds another layer to the story of women navigating work, family and power.

The stage design, featuring cascading live chats and malicious online comments, visualizes public judgment in the social media age. It underscores how easily an individual can fall from celebrated hero to public enemy overnight.

Hurley said the decision to change the protagonist's gender came naturally because Scotland's major political figures were all women at the time he adapted the play. He also wanted to portray the protagonist as a flawed, more human and relatable character.

The play "The Enemy" features a screen the the back that shows malicious comments left by fictional commentators toward the play's characters. SEJONG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS







Beyond gender and fixed roles

The Ball Play Club's play "Dried Peppers and Peach-Scented Lipstick" (translated), written by Seo Dong-min and directed by Kang Hoon-gu, pushes the experimentation further.

The production is often described as queer theater. But rather than simply crossing gender boundaries, it embraces a form of cross-character performance that turns role-switching into a theatrical game.

Set in an aging apartment building awaiting redevelopment, the story mocks outdated patriarchy and the preference for sons.

In a home supposedly filled with the smell of dried chili peppers — a Korean euphemism for male genitalia that hints at the family's preference for sons — the eldest son, Gyu-bin, secretly applies his younger sister Eun-bin's peach-scented lipstick and dreams of transitioning.

Four actors of different genders constantly exchange the roles of Gyu-bin, Eun-bin, their mother and their grandmother.

A scene from the play "Dried Peppers and Peach-Scented Lipstick" (translated) MAPO FOUNDATION FOR ARTS AND CULTURE

Eun-bin, initially horrified upon discovering her brother's secret, suddenly becomes Gyu-bin and breaks into tears. Moments later, the same performer takes on the role of a stern, old-fashioned grandmother, then switches to that of a mother being scolded by the grandmother.

As the performers move instantaneously between genders and generations, familiar stereotypes of the masculine young man or middle-aged woman begin to dissolve.

The pleasure lies in watching supposedly fixed identities fall apart before the audience's eyes.





Why gender-bending works onstage

Why has gender-bending become such a powerful theatrical device?

The tradition is hardly new. In Shakespeare's time, as well as in Chinese Peking opera and Japanese Kabuki, women were barred from the stage, giving rise to an aesthetic built around men portraying women.

Japan's Takarazuka Revue and Korea's yeoseong gukgeuk later reversed that convention, developing their own traditions of women portraying men.

Today's productions, however, explore a much wider range of possibilities.

Gender-bending can uncover the sadness concealed beneath familiar social expectations, strip away the masks of hypocritical authority, bring vulnerable individuals into focus beneath grand ideological conflicts and invite audiences to experience the pain of others.

Rather than simply reversing male and female roles, contemporary theater uses gender as a prism through which to see familiar stories — and the people within them — in entirely new ways.

A scene from the play "The Secret of Flowers" PARK COMPANY









BY YOO JU-HYUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



