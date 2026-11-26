An attendee views a painting during a press preview of “Modern Art in Times of Change - Masterpieces from Kunsthaus Zürich” at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 25. YONHAP

Kunsthaus Zürich’s first Korea showcase brings 85 works by 49 renowned artists, including Picasso, Monet, Dalí, Giacometti and Magritte, to the National Museum of Korea.

From Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso to Salvador Dalí and René Magritte, some of the greatest names in European art history are coming together in Seoul for an exhibition that traces the birth of modern art through an era of sweeping social and political change.

Titled “Modern Art in Times of Change - Masterpieces from Kunsthaus Zürich,” the exhibition marks the first showcase in Korea of the collection of Kunsthaus Zürich, an art museum in Zurich, Switzerland, that opened in 1910. The exhibition runs from Friday to April 18, 2027 at the National Museum of Korea’s Special Exhibition Gallery 1 in Yongsan District, central Seoul.

Unveiled to the press on Wednesday, the exhibition opens with Monet’s “Houses of Parliament, Sunset” (1904) and traces the rapid succession of artistic innovations that transformed modern European art.

Rather than organizing the works strictly by artistic movements such as Impressionism, Fauvism and Cubism, the exhibition brings together 85 works by 49 artists around two central themes: an era of upheaval and why Switzerland, of all places, became a home to such an extraordinary collection.

“We wanted the exhibition to explore how art responded as events such as the outbreak of the French Revolution [in 1789], the publication of Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’ [1848] and the discovery of X-rays [in 1895] transformed people’s understanding of the world,” said Sung Yong-hee, a curator at the National Museum of Korea.

What is particularly intriguing is how Kunsthaus Zürich, which traces its origins to a society of art enthusiasts founded in 1787, came to amass such an extensive collection of works by these masters.

Claude Monet’s “Houses of Parliament, Sunset” (1904), which will be on display at the exhibition “Modern Art in Times of Change - Masterpieces from Kunsthaus Zürich,” opening on Nov. 27 at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul. KUNSTHAUS ZÜRICH

Switzerland, which became a federal state in 1848, offered artists a relatively free environment during periods of conflict, including the two world wars, thanks to its unique status as a permanently neutral country. The discerning eye of the museum’s founding director, Wilhelm Wartmann, who acquired works by pioneering artists early on, laid the foundation for its extensive collection.

The exhibition’s fifth section sheds new light on Switzerland’s role in the development of European modern art by exploring the Dada movement — an avant-garde artistic campaign that emerged in Zurich during World War I, which rejected prevailing ideas surrounding art — and the Surrealist movement that later took shape in Paris.

Another highlight is the opportunity to see major works by Ferdinand Hodler in the third section.

“Hodler is regarded as Switzerland’s national painter, much as Kim Hong-do is a familiar figure to us in Korea,” Sung said. Kim is a renowned painter of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), best known for his genre paintings that capture subtle moments in the everyday lives of people, regardless of class or gender.

The sixth section explores the artistic family of Alberto Giacometti, who grew up in a rural Swiss village and went on to become a pioneer of 20th-century sculpture, including the artistic career of his father. Giacometti’s sculptures of human figures, standing upright yet seemingly precarious, are particularly striking.

An exterior view of Kunsthaus Zürich in Zurich, Switzerland KUNSTHAUS ZÜRICH

Ann Demeester, director of Kunsthaus Zürich, highlighted the exhibition’s contemporary relevance by drawing parallels between the turbulent times we live in today and the upheavals of the modern era.

She said that in such moments, artists have always sought to make sense of these changes and responded through their art.

A limited number of admission tickets are available for each 30-minute entry slot.

To mark the exhibition’s opening on Friday, Maja Wismer, head of collection research at Kunsthaus Zürich, will deliver a special lecture at 2 p.m. in the National Museum of Korea’s main auditorium. Admission to the lecture is limited to 400 people on a first-come, first-served basis.





BY KANG HYE-RAN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



