Frieze Seoul to move to DDP in 2027 as Coex undergoes renovation

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Rookie boy band Wayf Boys teams up with U.S. label Interscope Records
The five-member band is joining an agency that works with massive global names in music.
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BTS's U.S. favorability hits record 46% in Q2: Poll
The share of Americans who said that they have a positive impression of BTS reached a record 46 percent, 12 percentage points higher than the initial 2021 figure of 34 percent.
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Tomorrow X Together to perform at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival
The boy band will be the only Korean act at the Sept. 26 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.
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Twice's Chaeyoung and Zion.T clarify that they are still in a 'beautiful relationship'
Earlier, a local media outlet citing a K-pop industry source reported that the two singers had broken up due to their busy schedules.