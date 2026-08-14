Frieze Seoul to move to DDP in 2027 as Coex undergoes renovation

Visitors at the Frieze Seoul 2025 art fair look around at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in this photo provided by the art fair organizers FRIEZE SEOUL

The event will remain in southern Seoul this year, running from Sept. 2 to 5, before splitting from Kiaf Seoul next year.

Next year’s Frieze Seoul will be held separately from Kiaf Seoul, with the former at central Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) and the latter at southern Seoul's Coex.

Kiaf Seoul and Frieze Seoul signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday outlining the plan. With Coex set to undergo renovations in 2027 and 2028, Kiaf Seoul will remain at Coex next year while Frieze Seoul will be held separately at DDP.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperating in a range of areas, including joint programs, promotions and integrated ticketing.

“Since its launch in 2022, our partnership with Kiaf Seoul has played a central role in the growth of Frieze Seoul, and the collaborative relationship between the two sides will remain unchanged,” Frieze CEO Simon Fox said.

Frieze Seoul, launched in 2022, will hold its fifth edition at Coex from Sept. 2 to 5. Kiaf Seoul will take place at the same venue from Sept. 2 to 6.





BY KWON KEUN-YOUNG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]