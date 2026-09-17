Forget Morocco or Greece, Seoul's Jongno 3-ga crowned world’s 'coolest neighborhood'

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Korea tops medical tourism preferences as six in 10 consider treatment: Survey
A global survey found 61 percent of overseas consumers would consider traveling to Korea for care, citing medical quality, trust and K-beauty appeal.
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Small firefighters, big ambitions
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Seoul apartment jeonse prices hit record high after 87-week rise
The average price of a lump-sum deposit for high-rises hit 636.62 million won, or about $461,000, in August.
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Chuseok traffic forecast: Busan-Seoul trip to take up to 8 hours on Sept. 25
Chuseok holiday traffic returning to Seoul is expected to peak on Sept. 25, with the Busan-Seoul drive forecast to take up to eight hours. Check the busiest routes and best departure times.