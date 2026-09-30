Everland’s pandas, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, to return to China in December

Twin giant pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao take a nap at Panda Second House. WOO JI-WON

The twins, born in Korea on July 7, 2023, will head back before they turn four as part of the lease agreement.

Twin pandas born at a Korean amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, will be sent to China in the third week of December, a park spokesperson said Wednesday.

China has ownership of all pandas, including those born outside of China, and sends them to other countries only on a lease basis.

Rui Bao and Hui Bao, who were born in Korea on July 7, 2023, will leave before they turn four, when pandas' reproductive maturity begins, as required.

Everland amusement park said the exact travel date and destination will be finalized based on factors including their health. The park plans to host farewell programs for visitors.

"We ask for your great interest and warm support for the twin pandas' new start," a park representative said.

Previously, their older sister, Fu Bao, who triggered a massive fandom craze in Korea, returned to China in April 2024 before reaching her fourth birthday.





Yonhap