Everland’s pandas, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, to return to China in December

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Hanbok for the holidays: The changing trends of traditional dress in K-pop
From BTS to Blackpink, greetings from boy bands and girl groups for the two major Korean holidays come with a theme that has gradually changed over time.
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From waterway to 'You Quiz': Busan shark becomes a meme
A shark in a Busan waterway has inspired memes, AI images and a nickname as crowds gather to spot it.
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Olive Young reusable bags become must-buy Korea travel souvenirs
Olive Young’s 3,000 won ($2) reusable tote has become a practical, fashionable souvenir for tourists visiting Korea.
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Run like a superhero: Marvel Run Korea 2026 set for Oct. 31
Marvel Run Korea 2026 will bring themed races, character medals and costumes to Inje Speedium Resort in Inje County, Gangwon, on Oct. 31.