E-book app faces backlash, apologizes over undisclosed AI translations

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Presidential policy chief does not consider demand for AI, semiconductors as temporary despite market volatility
Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom said that the sharp sell-off in the domestic stock market appeared to be a "DeepSeek shock," triggered by Chinese companies' advancements.
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AI memory boom lifts SK hynix to record $41.6B profit but falls short of estimates
First-half operating profit nears 100 trillion won as memory chip demand persists, though Q2 growth cools short of expectations
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That viral AI weathercaster didn't come from a TV station
A generative AI weather forecast video mistaken for a real TV segment drew backlash over the virtual presenter’s outfit, renewing questions about the role of AI in broadcasting.
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Seoul startup launches 'AI Brand Index' to track visibility across ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini
AIBIX lab launched a 100-point ranking system to measure how often brands appear in the top four AI models.