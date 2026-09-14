Disney Run 2026 to hit Incheon streets next month after tickets sell out within hours

Registration for the themed running festival to be held on Oct. 24 maxed out in three hours, Walt Disney Company Korea said.

Disney Run, a running festival themed around Disney characters, will open in Incheon on Oct. 24 after all 15,000 available spots sold out within three hours of registration opening, its organizer, Walt Disney Company Korea, announced Monday.

The event, now in its second year, offers participants a choice between the 5-kilometer “Winnie the Pooh” course and the 10-kilometer “Mickey and Friends” course. Both start at Sangsang Platform in Jung District and follow Incheon’s port area, with the 10-kilometer course extending to Wolmi Park.

Life-sized Disney costume characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck will be present on site. K-pop girl group ILLIT is slated to stage a live performance, and cheerleading squads and marching bands will perform along the race route.

Finishers receive limited-edition medals — a Mickey Mouse medal for the 10-kilometer course and a Winnie the Pooh and Piglet medal for the 5-kilometer course. Special trophies will also be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in the 10-kilometer race and to a participant chosen as best-dressed. Costumes and Disney-themed outfits have become a signature sight at the brand's running events in Korea.

A Disney-themed pop-up store will be open, featuring more than 40 products across food, lifestyle goods and stationery from brands including Lilfant and Design Skin. Separately, the run's sponsors, including the clothing brand Uniqlo, coffee chain Starbucks and water filter brand Brita, will run their own booths.

Disney Run 2026 is hosted by Sports Seoul and organized by Blent and Peaches, with support from Incheon Metropolitan City and the Incheon Tourism Organization. More information about the marathon is available on the event's official website and Disney Korea's Instagram account.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]