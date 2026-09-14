Disney Run 2026 to hit Incheon streets next month after tickets sell out within hours

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NCT Wish to return with fourth EP ‘I Spy’ in October
The NCT subunit will release a new six-track EP on the heels of selling more than a million copies of its last album earlier this year.
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BigHit Music launches 2026 global audition for aspiring male K-pop artists
The BTS label is accepting online applications through Dec. 5 and holding walk-in auditions in 15 cities worldwide.
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Allday Project to return with second EP ‘Crash’ on Sept. 28
The mixed-gender group's newest release comes nine months after its debut album from the end of last year.
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Stray Kids' Han donates $74,400 to children in need on his birthday
Stray Kids member Han donated 100 million won ($74,400) to Angels' Haven to support abused children and children in residential care on his birthday.