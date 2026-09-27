닭갈비 그 이상.. 수제 맥주와 숲, 감자로 채운 춘천 미식 여행

강원도 춘천의 한 식당에서 손님들이 숯불에 구운 닭고기를 즐기고 있다. [사진 코레일관광개발]





Beyond dakgalbi: A food-filled journey through Chuncheon’s brews, forests and potato creations

닭갈비 그 이상.. 수제 맥주와 숲, 그리고 감자 요리로 채운 춘천 미식 여행





Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Friday, Sept. 18, 2026





CHUNCHEON, Gangwon — There is little question about what to eat on a trip to Chuncheon, Gangwon.

little question: 의문의 여지가 거의 없음, 거의 확실함

강원도 춘천 — 강원도 춘천으로 여행을 가면 무엇을 먹을지에 대해서는 고민할 필요가 거의 없다.





The real question often comes only after sitting down before a sizzling pan of dakgalbi, the city's signature stir-fried chicken dish. What to do next?

sizzling: 지글지글 익는, 타는듯이 더운

stir-fried: 볶은

진짜 고민은 이 도시를 대표하는 닭고기 볶음 요리인 닭갈비가 지글거리는 철판 앞에 앉고 나서야 비로소 시작된다. 그 다음엔 무엇을 해야 하지?





“K-Chicken Travel” offers an answer. The government-led tourism initiative, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Food Promotion Institute, uses local chicken dishes as a jumping-off point to explore the places behind them as part of an effort to revitalize local tourism.

government-led: 정부 주도의

jumping-off point: 출발점

revitalize: 활성화하다, 새로운 활력을 주다

'K치킨 여행'이 이에 대한 해답을 제시한다. 농림축산식품부와 한식진흥원이 주관하는 정부 주도의 관광 사업은 지역 관광 활성화를 위한 노력의 일환으로, 각 지역의 닭고기 요리를 출발점으로 삼아 그 요리가 탄생한 지역 명소들을 탐방하는 여행을 제안한다.





Chuncheon is one of four participating regions, along with Gumi in North Gyeongsang, Suwon in Gyeonggi and Jeju.

participating: 참여하는

along with: 더불어, 같이

region: 지역

춘천은 경북 구미, 경기 수원, 제주와 함께 이 사업에 참여하는 네 지역 중 하나다.





Its accessibility helped make Chuncheon the opener for the ambitious program. The ITX-Cheongchun takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes from Yongsan Station to Chuncheon, while driving from Seoul takes a similar amount of time. The city is also accessible by subway, though the journey takes roughly 2 hours and 20 minutes.

accessibility: 접근성

ambitious: 야심 있는

roughly: 대략, 거의

접근성은 춘천이 이 야심찬 사업의 첫 번째 장소로 선정되는 데 한몫했다. 용산역에서 춘천까지 ITX-청춘을 타면 약 1시간 30분이 걸리며, 서울에서 자동차로 이동할 때도 비슷한 시간이 소요된다. 지하철로도 갈 수 있지만, 이 경우 약 2시간 20분이 걸린다.





For Chuncheon, dakgalbi takes center stage. Developed in collaboration with the city government and Korail Tourism Development, its package tours run for a limited time in October, with five day trips on Oct. 16 and two overnight trips. The one-night, two-day programs sold out as soon as reservations opened on Sept. 10. The places on the itinerary can also be visited or booked independently.

take center stage: 주목을 받다, 각광받다

sell out: 매진되다

춘천에서는 닭갈비가 주인공이다. 춘천시와 코레일관광개발이 협력해 기획한 이 패키지 여행 상품은 10월 한정으로 운영되는데, 10월 16일 당일 여행 5회와 1박 2일 여행 2회가 마련됐다. 1박 2일 프로그램은 9월 10일 예약이 시작되자마자 매진됐다. 여행 일정에 포함된 장소들은 개별적으로 방문하거나 예약할 수도 있다.





But if one thought this trip was all about making the rounds of dakgalbi restaurants, declaring oneself well-fed and heading home, one'd be very wrong.

well-fed: 잘 먹는

하지만 이 여행이 그저 닭갈비 식당을 차례로 돌며 배를 채운 뒤 집으로 돌아가는 게 전부라고 생각했다면 큰 오산이다.





Yes, there is plenty of dakgalbi. But the route veers further into a traditional brewery making liquor that pairs well with the chicken, into a forest where hammocks are strung between trees to sleep off lunch and toward beer made from one of Gangwon's most familiar crops.

veer: 방향을 바꾸다

sleep off: 잠을 자서 ~을 낫게 하다

물론 닭갈비는 푸짐하다. 하지만 여행 코스는 여기서 더 나아가 닭고기와 잘 어울리는 술을 빚는 전통 양조장으로 향하고, 점심 식사 후 나무 사이에 걸린 해먹에서 낮잠을 즐길 수 있는 숲으로 들어가며, 강원도의 대표적인 농산물 중 하나로 만든 맥주까지로 이어진다.





The Korea JoongAng Daily followed the route for an early taste of what K-Chicken Travel has in store in Chuncheon. Fair warning: Empty stomachs don't last long here.

have in store: ~을 준비해 두다, ~이 기다리고 있다

fair warning: 미리 경고하자면

코리아중앙데일리는 춘천에서 펼쳐질 K치킨 여행을 미리 맛보기 위해 해당 코스를 직접 따라가봤다. 미리 경고하자면, 이곳에서는 빈속이 오래가지 않는다.





First, the chicken

먼저, 닭갈비





But before getting to what comes next, dakgalbi comes first. Finding a pan of dakgalbi in Chuncheon is not difficult. There are some 225 dakgalbi restaurants scattered across the city.

scattered across: ~전역에 흩어져 있는

하지만 다음 이야기로 넘어가기에 앞서, 닭갈비를 먼저 얘기해보자. 춘천에서 철판 닭갈비를 찾는 것은 어렵지 않다. 시내 전역에 약 225개의 닭갈비 식당이 자리잡고 있다.





But dakgalbi did not always come sizzling in the large iron pan — piled with cabbage, rice cakes and sweet potatoes — that most Koreans associate with Chuncheon today.

piled with: ~이 수북이 쌓인

associate: 연상하다

하지만 닭갈비가 오늘날 대부분의 한국인이 춘천 하면 떠올리는 모습, 즉 양배추와 떡, 고구마를 수북이 올린 커다란 무쇠 철판 위에서 지글거리는 형태로 항상 제공되었던 것은 아니다.





The dish looked rather different in its early days. In the 1960s, when chicken was a relatively affordable alternative to beef and pork, marinated chicken pieces were grilled directly over charcoal.

affordable: 착한,적당한

alternative: 대안

이 요리는 초창기에는 지금과는 꽤 다른 모습이었다. 닭고기가 소고기나 돼지고기에 비해 비교적 저렴한 대안이었던 1960년대에는 양념에 재운 닭고기 조각을 숯불 위에 직접 구웠다.

[후략]





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]