Convenience store owner by day, artist by night: How his flower paintings ended up on a coffee cup nationwide

After Choi Jong-won began posting paintings he made after work on social media, his own franchisor reached out about a collaboration.

[INTERVIEW]





A promotional image of coffee cup sleeves for Cafe25, the coffee brand of convenience store chain GS25, in collaboration with artist Choi Jong-won GS RETAIL

The Korean language is generous with the word jakga, which can mean either artist or author. Novelists, painters, photographers and webtoon illustrators all answer to it, and with the honorific nim attached, it has become a courtesy extended to almost anyone who makes things, whether or not anything they made has ever hung on a wall. On Instagram, the title now often comes from strangers in the comments, well before any gallery has taken notice.

Artist-slash-convenience-store-owner Choi Jong-won has more claim to the word than most. Since Oct. 15, two of his oil paintings, “Wildflowers” and “Snowdrop,” have wrapped every hot drink sold by Cafe25, the in-store coffee brand of GS25, at branches nationwide for a limited run.

Choi is no professional artist. In fact, he's far from it. He simply ran a small GS25 branch on the outskirts of Seoul around the clock. That is, until he started uploading his paintings on his Instagram account with shelves of ramyeon as the backdrop.

The juxtaposition of fine art surrounded by daily necessities soon became viral. People started asking how to purchase his work, and one of his posts passed 3.9 million views within a couple of weeks. His followers shot up from the mere hundreds to 14,900. Now, all of his followers and commentators call him jakga-nim.

“There’s an artist who started posting videos before I did; he delivers parcels for a living, and he paints incredibly well,” Choi told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “I had a lot of respect for him, and watching him made me wonder what people would think of my paintings. I’d been in exhibitions, but I was curious how people would see my work somewhere this open.”

Painters like Choi, who have a full-time day job with no backing from a gallery, have become a familiar sight on social media in Korea. They upload paintings they made in their free time, some of which have a price and a note on how to buy them.

“With social media, people don’t have to come and see the work in person, and I don’t have to explain it to each of them in words. I can leave text and images instead,” Choi said. “The really good thing is that it doesn’t only show the paintings. It shows me too, and it becomes a medium where I can grow.”

A promotional image of coffee cup sleeves for Cafe25, the coffee brand of convenience store chain GS25, in collaboration with artist Choi Jong-won GS RETAIL

The paintings on coffee cup sleeves have not changed that view, and they have not changed Choi’s plans. He still opens the convenience store every morning, and he intends to keep painting at the pace he has kept for the past four years.

Choi started drawing in his second year of high school, the day he watched “Canola” (2016), a film about a grandmother and granddaughter on Jeju Island in which a painting called “Confession” appears. It stirred up feelings he could not name at the time, and he picked up a sketchbook and pen that same day.

The director of an art academy in Choi’s town suggested he try for art school. He went into design rather than fine art because he was told it was the faster route to university and his family could not easily afford a long stretch of academy fees.

When Choi returned to university after his mandatory military service, his mother was running a small grocery store and struggling financially. He suggested turning it into a convenience store and ran it while attending classes, and once the family’s finances began to steady, he bought a set of oil paints.

The Gyeonggi town of Yangpyeong, where Choi lives and runs the convenience store, is home to a sizable community of artists, and one of them, passing by while Choi was painting outside the store, invited him into a local group that paints outdoors together. What he got from them was conversation more than lessons or tips.

Artist and convenience store owner Choi Jong-won paints outdoors. CHOI JONG-WON

Since a part-timer who handled the morning shift quit, Choi opens the store himself around 6:30 a.m., places orders, stocks shelves and cleans, then takes two or three hours to nap or recover before working through to the 11 p.m. close. He paints for two or three hours after that, and the next day unfolds the same way. The physical toll is real, and the schedule leaves no slack; anything new has to be carved out of a routine he can hardly afford to break.

Artist and convenience store owner Choi Jong-won paints at his office in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi. CHOI JONG-WON

“Mine is a service job; I deal with other people all day and spend more time thinking about them than about myself,” Choi said. “When I paint, I can focus entirely on what I want to do. There are hard moments, of course, but painting is where I can see myself putting in the effort and eventually getting it done.”

His subject is almost always flowers. He photographs the ones he passes, looks up their meanings in floriography, and mixes in his mood and the weather of that day. He paints them because each one blooms after getting through something hard — snow — symbolizing hope and consolation as it pushes up through frozen ground in winter.

“Wildflowers” was the first large oil painting Choi finished, much of it painted inside the store between helping customers. Because oil has to dry between layers, a small canvas takes him at least two weeks and a large one two months or more.

“I live a fairly closed-off life, so when the regulars from the village tell me about things I’ve never experienced, I think, ‘So this is how some people live,’” he said. “Later, when I’m interpreting a flower’s meaning, I realize it’s a feeling I didn’t know before, and that if I mix it in, the painting might comfort people like them too.”

Painting has made the workday go faster as well, as he works through tasks knowing the canvas is waiting.

The comment he remembers best came after “Snowdrop”: a viewer wrote that it felt like their 20s were being comforted, like being told they had done well. GS Retail found him through his social media account while selecting work for the “For Dreamers” campaign, a Cafe25 project featuring people pursuing their dreams alongside everyday jobs.

At his own store, a customer he did not recognize — not one of the village regulars — bought a coffee, read the text printed on the sleeve and told friends right then and there that it had been a comfort to them. The customer had no idea the painter was the person behind the counter.

A painting by artist Choi Jong-won CHOI JONG-WON

“When we started, I thought of it as just giving a collaboration a try. Watching that, I had this odd feeling. I learned that you can really, sincerely give someone a moment like that,” Choi said.

“Getting attention all of a sudden doesn’t mean I should drop everything and focus only on painting,” he continued. “My answer is to keep working and keep going at the speed I’m going now. Over four years of working and painting, I found the point where I don’t break down, mentally or physically.”

Choi intends to maintain that for 20 or 30 years. The artist he has in mind when he says he is dreaming of becoming one is someone who can paint anything well — portraits, landscapes, still lifes — and he plans to get there by practicing the basics.

“One of the worst things that happens to people who hold down two jobs is the moment they start doubting their own pace,” Choi said. “You have to accept that you can’t keep up with someone who does this full time. I hope they don’t doubt what they’re doing and just keep going, steadily and slowly.”

Choi will donate all royalties from the collaboration with GS25 to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation for children’s art education. The longer-term plan for him is a cafe that doubles as a studio, where children whose circumstances keep them from art can come and paint, absorbed for a while the way he is at the easel after midnight. Before that, there is a group show: From Friday, he will exhibit at the Yangpyeong Art Museum alongside the painters he goes outdoors with.

Choi’s Instagram profile still describes him as someone dreaming of becoming an artist.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]