Changdeok Palace's Donhwa Gate to undergo first major restoration in 29 years

The Donhwa gate at Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul. ROYAL PALACES AND TOMBS CENTER

Donhwa Gate, Changdeok Palace’s historic main gate and Korea’s oldest surviving royal palace gate, will undergo its first major restoration in 29 years, with work expected to finish in 2028.

Donhwa Gate, the main gate of Changdeok Palace and believed to be the oldest surviving main gate among Korea's royal palaces, will undergo its first major restoration in 29 years.

Roof tiles will be removed from Donhwa Gate starting this month as part of a major restoration project, according to the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center under the Korea Heritage Service on Monday.

The restoration is expected to be completed by October 2028, at a total cost of approximately 13.5 billion won ($10 million).

Donhwa Gate is a two-story gate structure measuring five bays across the front and two bays along the sides.

The gate was first built in 1412 during the reign of King Taejong of the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). It was destroyed during the Japanese invasions of Korea in the late 16th century and rebuilt in 1609. It was designated a Treasure in 1963.

Historically, the gate was used for royal processions and major ceremonies, while court officials primarily entered through Geumho Gate to the west.

Safety inspections have repeatedly identified the need to repair the gate. Structural problems were detected during an inspection in 2014, and monitoring conducted between 2020 and 2022 gave the gate an “E” rating, the second-lowest on a six-tier scale, for three consecutive years. The rating indicates that repairs are necessary.

Donhwa Gate at Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul ROYAL PALACES AND TOMBS CENTER

In 2022, experts also warned that damage to the interior and exterior could lead to structural problems and called for urgent dismantling and repairs of the upper roof structure.

The upcoming project marks the first major restoration of the gate since 1997, approximately 29 years ago.

The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center plans to remove the roof tiles first, then conduct a detailed examination of the gate's interior and the extent of deformation in key structural components.

Following consultations with experts, officials will determine whether individual components need to be replaced or reinforced. Major wooden structural elements, including rafters and purlins, will then be dismantled in stages.

The project will also involve detailed measurements of individual components, documentation of traditional decorative paintings known as dancheong and research using tree-ring dating to determine the age of wooden materials.

A view of the restoration site at Donhwa Gate ROYAL PALACES AND TOMBS CENTER

Although the restoration is expected to be completed around October 2028, the construction period could be extended if dismantling reveals more extensive damage than initially anticipated.

During the restoration, visitors will enter and exit Changdeok Palace through Geumho Gate and nearby Sobang Gate instead of Donhwa Gate.

To give the public a closer look at the restoration process, the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center will offer guided site visits twice a month starting Nov. 25.

Those interested can apply through the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center website, with reservations set to open on Nov. 16. Visitors will be able to observe the restoration work from a viewing room inside a temporary protective structure built around the gate.

Changdeok Palace is known as the Joseon royal palace where kings spent the longest periods residing and conducting state affairs. It was inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List in 1997.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



