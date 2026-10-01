Busan gets K-Tour Pass with transit discounts, free attractions

Foreign travelers can use the new pass for discounted transport, free entry to selected sites and local transit payments during the Busan pilot program.

A transportation pass exclusively available to foreign travelers in Korea — the K-Tour Pass — will be launched as part of a pilot program in Busan starting Thursday, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The pass, priced at 15,000 won ($11), offers transportation discounts and free admission to major tourist attractions. Travelers can choose either a one-day pass to Busan or an option valid for two to five days.

The one-day pass provides discounts on intercity rides and one-way railway rides to and from the airport. The multiday pass offers discounts when purchasing the Korail pass and allows unlimited standard-class train travel for two to five days. Both options offer a 40 percent discount on intercity transportation to Busan.

A poster for K-Tour Pass MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

Busan was selected as a pilot city because it was the second-most visited destination among inbound travelers in 2025. The southern port city drew 15.7 percent of them, following Seoul at 76.8 percent.

A barcode issued with the pass will give free admission to one of 35 paid tourist attractions in Busan. Holders can also enjoy discounts at about 50 affiliated recreational activities and cafes in the city.

The pass can be purchased through online tourism agencies such as Klook and HopnHop. The pass can be used to pay subway and intracity bus fares.

Foreign visitors can obtain a physical card that can be loaded with the local currency and used as a debit card. The cards can be issued and topped up at kiosks installed in Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae international airports. Online charging is also available but only through an overseas-issued credit card.

“We hope the pass will make it easier for foreign travelers to use Korea’s transportation system and visit tourist attractions,” said Kang Jung-won, the chief of the tourism policy office at the ministry.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]