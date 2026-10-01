Busan gets K-Tour Pass with transit discounts, free attractions

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Police called over Keyvitup’s 3 a.m. music video shoot, agency apologizes
Residents living near Jemulpo Market in Michuhol District, Incheon, complained after the speakers blasted into the night.
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NewJeans member Hanni partially wins lawsuit against commenters over abusive posts
In July, the Seoul Western District Court ordered the two defendants to pay Hanni 100,000 won ($75) each in damages.
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EXO’s Chanyeol to release second Japanese EP ‘TABI’ on Friday
The record is his first release in Japan since his first EP, “Hibi,” in October of last year.
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Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, director Lee Ok-seop reveal they married in 2022
The longtime couple registered their marriage after nine years of dating and will continue collaborating on upcoming films.