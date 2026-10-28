Brothers in heritage: Korea's digital tech, expertise help unearth first Hellenistic remains in central Turkey region 

An aerial view of Kultepe-Kanis site in central Turkey where a joint research team of Korea and Turkey has been conducting an excavation project since 2025. NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE

A Korea-Turkey archaeological team has uncovered the first Hellenistic-era structure found at Kultepe-Kanis in 78 years, aided by Korea’s digital documentation technology.

Last year, Korea and Turkey initiated on a joint excavation project on Kultepe-Kanis, an ancient site in central Turkey where early civilizations flourished. Within a year, the team unearthed a structure from the Hellenistic period (323–30 B.C.), the first of its kind found at the site in 78 years of excavations.

“I can confidently say this achievement is unprecedented among all the excavations at Kultepe, given how little time it took,” said Fikri Kulakoglu, a professor at Ankara University who leads the project with the Korean team, during a press conference in central Seoul on Tuesday.

"[The] Korean team, in one word, is sharp and has a very systematic approach. Tens of thousands of pottery pieces alone are found each season, which makes recording them difficult. With Korea, we’ve been scanning and digitally documenting the finds, which has reduced both errors and the time it takes.”

The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage under the Korea Heritage Service joined forces with Turkey's Ankara University last year to jointly excavate the ancient remains of Kultepe-Kanis.

The Kultepe-Kanis site, located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) northeast of Kayseri Province in Turkey, was home to an ancient city that flourished from around 3,000 B.C. until the Roman times. The area was best known as a trading hub of the Bronze Age and the origin of the Hittite Empire.

A joint excavation project by Korea and Turkey is being carried out at the Kultepe-Kanis site. NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE

The Korea-Turkey joint team's excavation was conducted around the upper part of the region where Warshama Palace and shrines were located. The lower part was concentrated with commercial districts and residential area.

On the east of the palace, the research team found remains of a mosaic floor that is speculated to belong to a building. The exposed corner of the structure measures roughly 163 by 165 centimeters (5 ft 4 inches by 5 ft 5 inches).

The floor is seen to be reflecting Hellenistic building techniques where the ground was leveled and topped with a foundation of crushed stone and fine soil, a layer of river pebbles, and a hard surface of pottery shards and lime.

Pottery remains, which also plays a key role in determining the era, also points to the Hellenism period, according to the professor.

“Through research materials, we knew that a large-scale city, tall buildings and shrines from the Hellenism period existed at the site we were excavating,” Kulakoglu said.

Pottery from the Hellenistic period found at the Kultepe-Kanis site NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE Mosaic floor remains from the Hellenistic period found at the Kultepe-Kanis site NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE

“But we have never confirmed it with our own eyes.”

The usage of mosaic floor indicates that the building wasn't just for ordinary residents but for was used for sacred purposes where people prayed and held rituals.

“The remains point to not just a single building but at least three buildings so we suspect it would have taken a form of a complex,” he said, adding that such large-scale structure indicates that the area would have been a big city.

The mosaic floor was found on the second of four cultural layers found by the joint research team.

“Cultural layers from ancient times are stacked here like a cake,” the professor said. “A place that’s good to live in stays that way across the ages. People settle down, make a living, and their settlement gets burned down. Then the next people come and do the same thing, and it all piles up here. We’re looking into each of those layers.”

Bulent Gonultas, deputy general director of Cultural Heritage and Museums at Turkey's Culture Ministry, center, and Fikri Kulakoglu, a professor at Ankara University, right, at the press conference in central Seoul on Oct. 27. NATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE

Two excavation sessions have been conducted so far by the Korea-Turkey joint research team and it plans for a third session next year.

“It would be ideal if we could confirm whether this was a city and get a sense of its size or layout,” the professor said. “I’m certain that the deeper we dig, the better the finds will be.”

The archaeological site was also added to Unesco's World Heritage Tentative List in 2014, although only about 3 percent of its total area has been excavated.

“We don't know for sure when the site will be listed, but I believe Korea has played a significant role in shortening the period,” Bulent Gonultas, deputy general director of Cultural Heritage and Museums, at Turkey's Culture Ministry on Tuesday.

Commemorating the diplomatic ties between the two countries which greets 70th anniversary next year, a special exhibition on Turkish culture will take place at National Palace Museum of Korea in 2027 where findings from the latest Kultepe-Kanis project will be put on display.

“We may be geographically distant, but we think of Korea as a brother nation. We will strive to broaden the history and culture of our two countries through collaborations like this,” the deputy general director said.

The Kultepe-Kanis joint research will continue through 2029.





BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]



