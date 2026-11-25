British author M. John Harrison poses after winning the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel "The End of Everything" at the awards ceremony in London, Britain, on Nov. 9. EPA/YONHAP

Science fiction is gaining top literary honors and surging sales in Korea as AI and technological change make once-futuristic themes feel increasingly real.

The world is beginning to look a lot like science fiction (SF) — and so is the literary mainstream. Once dismissed as a niche genre, SF is now claiming some of literature's most prestigious prizes.

"If Cho Se-hui's 'The Dwarf' [1978] was the realist novel of its time, then science fiction is the realist fiction of today now that AI has become part of everyday life," Han Seong-bong, head of publishing house Dongasia Book, recently said in response to the perception that SF remains a fringe literary genre.

"The Dwarf" is a landmark work of Korean literary realism that captured the social inequalities and struggles of ordinary people amid the rapid industrialization in the 1970s. With once-futuristic technologies now in widespread use, SF may no longer seem too far from contemporary reality.

Recent developments in the literary world suggest that this assessment is no exaggeration. The genre is moving into the literary mainstream, long dominated by realist fiction.

A landmark moment came on Nov. 9, when British novelist M. John Harrison won the Booker Prize for "The End of Everything," marking the first time an SF novel has won the award. As recently as last month, Harrison had expressed frustration in an interview with BBC Radio, asking, "Why shouldn’t a well-written SF be considered to be literary fiction?"

Korea's literary establishment is also turning its attention to science fiction. Dongasia Book also operates Hubble, an imprint specializing in SF.

Publishing house Munhakdongne selected Moon Min-jeong's "Here Come the Birds" (translated) as the winner of the Munhakdongne Novel Award on Nov. 19. The book is set in a world engulfed by a pandemic caused by a “novel heterosexuality virus,” with writer and judge Park Seo-ryeon describing it as a novel with a "science fiction premise."

Last month, Oh Su-wan's "Ecce Homo" became the first SF novel to win the Honbul Literary Award. This year's Hankyoreh Literary Award winner, "Argos" by Lee Seung-hyeong, is also a science fiction novel.

Oh Su-wan speaks during a press conference marking the publication of his book “Ecce Homo” in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 15. The book is the first science fiction novel to win the Honbul Literary Award. YONHAP

SF had already been gaining ground in the book market before receiving recognition from the literary establishment. Sales of SF books rose 65.4 percent last year compared to 2023, according to Kyobo Book Centre. The bookstore says growth has accelerated recently, with sales in the first half of this year reaching 2.4 times those recorded during the same period last year.

Until recently, SF remained on the sidelines of the literary world, both in Korea and abroad.

"Science fiction in particular seemed to carry a mysterious stigma, and was conducted, in creative and publishing terms, within its own cultural silo," Nobel laureate in literature Kazuo Ishiguro, whose works often incorporate SF elements, wrote in an essay published by Literary Hub in May last year.

SF had an even weaker foothold in Korea. Even as fantasy novels gained popularity among genre fiction readers in the 1990s and 2000s, SF remained a niche genre enjoyed by a small community of enthusiasts, primarily through early online communication services.

Writer Kim Bo-young, who made her literary debut through a science fiction writing competition in 2004, once said in an interview, "When I made my debut, I had no expectation that I would be able to publish SF in Korea." Few people in Korea were reading or writing the genre at the time, and few were willing to publish it.

A person looks through Bora Chung's “Cursed Bunny” (2017), a collection of short stories blending horror and science fiction, at a Kyobo Book Centre branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 15, 2022. The book was short-listed for the 2022 International Booker Prize. NEWS1

That began to change in the late 2010s.

Korean works accounted for just 1.5 percent of sales of newly published SF books in 2015, according to Kyobo Book Centre. The share stood at 3.2 percent in 2018 before climbing sharply to 10 percent in 2019 and 36.8 percent in 2020. It reached 45.8 percent last year.

Several factors contributed to the shift. Science fiction critic Shim Wan-sun pointed to the 2018 MeToo movement as one turning point. The movement brought widespread allegations of sexual misconduct to light across Korean society, and the literary community was no exception.

"When female readers began looking for new literature, wondering if there were novels outside the traditional literary establishment, science fiction was right there," Shim said.

Women in their 20s and 30s accounted for 54 percent of SF book buyers last year, according to Kyobo Book Centre.

The Korea Science Fiction Award, established in 2016, also helped bring new Korean SF writers to prominence. Many of the writers who emerged through the award were women, including Kim Cho-yeop, Cheon Seon-ran and Cheong Ye.

Bora Chung, left, Cheon Seon-ran, center, and Kim Cho-yeop, who are well-known as science fiction novelists. KWEN HYEK-JAE

Broader societal changes, however, have played the biggest role. In 2016, AlphaGo, an AI system developed by Google to play the board game Go, defeated professional player Lee Se-dol.

"As the 'AlphaGo shock' demonstrated, advances in cutting-edge technologies such as AI have led to a growing recognition that SF's exploration of rapid technological progress and its critical reflection on such developments are not merely entertainment or material for children," literary critic Noh Dae-won said.

Perhaps the literary establishment has taken too long to recognize the value of the genre.

Literary critic Olivia Laing said the literary world has taken “an embarrassingly long time to clock that you don’t need realism to write about how it feels to inhabit late capitalism and unraveling modernity” in an article published by the Guardian on Nov. 11 following Harrison's Booker Prize win.





BY YOON SUNG-MIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



