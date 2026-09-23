Artist Lee Lee-nam turns a single drop of water into a mountain of media art

A view of the "Beholding the Formless, Hearing the Soundless" exhibition on media artist Lee Lee-nam at Hakgojae Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 23. HAKGOJAE GALLERY

Not being able to see something is not the same as it not being there. That premise is under a new exhibition titled "Beholding the Formless, Hearing the Soundless," media artist Lee Lee-nam’s solo exhibition, which opened at Hakgojae Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. The title comes from an old Korean maxim.

The material under all 15 media works shown at the exhibition is a drop of water. Lee collected it at Yongso Falls in Damyang, South Jeolla, the source of the Yeongsan River, and put it under a microscope. What came back — the outlines of organisms, their trails, the shapes their colonies make when enlarged — is built into a mountain ridgeline.

A view of the "Beholding the Formless, Hearing the Soundless" exhibition on media artist Lee Lee-nam at Hakgojae Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 23. HAKGOJAE GALLERY

"Two Worlds," at the entrance of the show, drops Chinese traditional painter Guo Xi’s "Early Spring" (1072) into a water tank so the peaks hold their form above the waterline while microbial traces seep into everything below. "Microcosmic Landscape – Geumgangsan" rebuilds Mount Geumgang as a large LED folding screen made of dots, stains and cell walls. In "Move Sound Image – Common World," the terrain the organisms make turns into Picasso's "Guernica" (1937) and then into the wars still running; the final room extends that to a Palestinian refugee camp.

Damyang is also where Lee was born, and is the place that inspired the artist.

"Microcosmic Landscape – Geumgangsan" by media artist Lee Lee-nam HAKGOJAE GALLERY

"Yongso Falls is the source of the Yeongsan River, and that is where I collected the water," Lee said during a press tour of the exhibition on Wednesday. “When I looked into a single drop to see what was actually in there, a really interesting world opened up, and every one of them was alive. Once I was inside it, I started hearing sounds I had never heard.”

The last part is not a metaphor, but very literal. Every sound in the gallery is microbial, pulled from recordings that already existed as scientific data.

"I wondered whether that sound is really there, and it turns out it is," Lee said. "I can’t record it myself. But the data was out there, and I talked it through with AI and applied it to the work, and it was astonishing."

Lee fed the AI microbial footage, sound data and reference paintings, prompting it repeatedly — at one point even having it stage an imagined conversation between Louis Pasteur and the Joseon-era (1392-1910) painter Gyeomjae Jeong Seon (1676–1759).

"The AI just doesn’t do what it’s told," Lee said. "However much I put into the computer, there was a lot that wouldn’t come out. It went wrong twice, on the last two works, and out of that I got a different form — an abstract landscape, this unexpectedness."

The origin story goes back further to 2021, when Lee spent three months on a show built from DNA taken from his own hair.

A view of the "Beholding the Formless, Hearing the Soundless" exhibition on media artist Lee Lee-nam at Hakgojae Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 23. HAKGOJAE GALLERY

"I started thinking that way in the first year of elementary school," he said. "Who am I? Why do I exist here, why was I born in this village and not somewhere else? I came to a complete stop for an entire day, at that age. My father farmed, so I would go out to the fields with him and end up looking at the plants along the irrigation ditch, one by one, wondering where any of it came from."

Lee has been making sansuhwa (traditional Korean landscape painting) for years, and his argument is that the genre was never about the visible in the first place.

"A landscape is there in front of the eye, but with sansuhwa what matters most is the mind, the spiritual side," he said. "There’s an old idea that poetry and painting are one and the same thing — that is how much the writing counts. So much of what is in a landscape is interior, and that part doesn’t show either."

The videos in all of the media work run nine minutes and 23 seconds, matched to the opening date of the exhibition. The water in the picture tube audiovisual installation is real, carried up from Yongso itself.

“Beholding the Formless, Hearing the Soundless” runs until Oct. 24 at Hakgojae Gallery. Admission is free.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]