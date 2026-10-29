Artist Hong Jin-hwon wins MMCA's Korea Artist Prize 2026

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Late singer Shin Hae-chul, Blackpink among 10 to receive cultural merit
Blackpink, the late rock pioneer Shin Hae-chul and comedian Yoo Jae-suk are among 36 recipients of Korea's 2026 Popular Culture and Arts Awards.
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SM Classics expands K-pop orchestral concerts to Hanoi, Taipei and Hong Kong this season
The enlarged Asian tour will feature Ryeowook, Yuri, Wendy and orchestral interpretations of SM Entertainment hits.
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Yoo Young-kuk exhibition draws record number of visitors to Seoul Museum of Art
The "A Mountain Within Me" exhibition, which featured works by abstract artist Yoo Young-kuk (1916-2002), drew 457,082 people from May 19 through Oct. 25.
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Zico to be first Korean male solo artist to perform at Countdown Japan
Rapper Zico will perform at Countdown Japan, an annual year-end music festival, as one of 179 acts and as the first Korean male solo artist to take the event's stage.