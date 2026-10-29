Artist Hong Jin-hwon wins MMCA's Korea Artist Prize 2026

Artist Hong Jin-hwon, named winner of the Korea Artist Prize 2026 NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) honored Hong Jin-hwon for work examining how images shape social and political power.

Artist Hong Jin-hwon was named the winner of the Korea Artist Prize 2026 by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) on Wednesday.

Hong is an artist who uses photography, video and web programming to explore the sociopolitical power dynamics seen through images.

As a former foreign news correspondent, Hong has focused on how protests and scenes of struggle he witnessed are transformed into images. By juxtaposing different images and sounds, his work sheds light on the power relations operating within them.

Charmaine Toh, acting senior curator at Tate Modern and a member of the Korea Artist Prize judging panel, praised Hong's work for revealing the tension between social practices and their representation through images, while questioning the visual systems through which people perceive and understand reality.

The Korea Artist Prize is a program and award jointly organized by the MMCA and the SBS Foundation since 2012, aiming to support contemporary Korean artists. Each year, four artists or teams are selected to receive support for producing and exhibiting new works, as well as other activities including participation in international projects.

A multimedia work by Hong Jin-hwon is displayed at the Korea Artist Prize 2026 exhibition at National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art's Seoul branch in Jongno District, central Seoul. The exhibit runs between July 24 and Dec. 6. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART

This year's sponsored artists also included Lee Jung-woo, Lee Hai Min Sun and Jeon Hyun-sun, who presented their works alongside Hong in a four-artist exhibition. The winner was selected through a final closed-door evaluation following an artist-jury discussion on Tuesday.

The Korea Artist Prize 2026 exhibition runs at MMCA Seoul through Dec. 6.





BY KWON KEUN-YOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]