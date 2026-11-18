Arte Museum has opened its first Japan location in Chita near Nagoya, featuring 17 immersive digital art spaces inspired by cherry blossoms, festivals and Japanese nature.

Digital art venue Arte Museum opened its first location in Japan on Wednesday featuring new works inspired by cherry blossoms, shrines and traditional festivals.

Arte Museum Nagoya, located in Chita, a city just south of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, is the franchise's ninth venue worldwide. It is located near Shin-Maiko Station and about 25 minutes from Nagoya Station. The venue is jointly funded by d'strict, the digital design company that operates Arte Museum, Nagoya Railroad, the Chunichi Shimbun daily and signage company First System.

The opening ceremony for the roughly 5,000-square-meter (53,800-square-foot) venue took place on Thursday. It features 17 immersive spaces, a cafe and a gift shop.

Arte Museum Nagoya is wrapped around the theme “Eternal Nature” and draws from Japanese aesthetics and the country's cultural identity.

The highlight of the venue will be “The Legacy of Light: Nagoya,” where the garden will move through the four seasons, including spring cherry blossoms of Meijo Park in Nagoya, the Owari Tsushima Tenno river festival of fall and the snow-covered Unesco World Heritage village of Shirakawa-go in Gifu.

“Cherry Blossoms” depicts the flower Japan is most well known for, while “Matsuri of Spirits” features animals that comes to life as spirits of matsuri, a traditional Japanese festival.

Arte Museum Nagoya in Chita, Japan D'STRICT

“We are excited to see how visitors will react to the works, which we made while being mesmerized by Nagoya's culture and its heritage,” Lee Sang-jin, vice president of d'strict and creative director of Arte Museum, said in a press release Wednesday.

Arte Museum opened in Jeju in 202 and expanded to Las Vegas; New York; Chengdu, China; and Dubai. The company plans to open Arte Museum in Los Angeles later this year.

“Nagoya is a city deeply in tune with the values of Arte Museum, where tradition and cutting edge technology live side by side,” Choi Eun-seok, CEO of Arte Museum Nagoya, said.

“We hope to grow with the community and become Nagoya's new cultural landmark.”





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]