Annual foreign tourist arrivals top 20 million for first time

Visitors in hanbok , traditional Korean dress, pose for photographs at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 28. YONHAP

The jump in inbound visitors brought with it a rise in spending, up 47.7 percent to 14.9 trillion won ($11.9 billion) through September.

Korea is estimated to have welcomed its 20 millionth foreign tourist of the year on Thursday, the first time annual arrivals have reached the mark, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Provisional data put arrivals through Wednesday at 19.97 million, and the ministry estimated the crossing date based on this year's average of about 64,000 visitors a day.

The previous annual high was 18.94 million, set last year. Korea first passed 10 million visitors in 2012.

Spending by foreign tourists has risen as well, up 47.7 percent to 15.9 trillion won ($11.9 billion) through September from 10.8 trillion won recorded during the same period last year.

More tourists also entered Korea from outside the greater Seoul area. Through September, 3.24 million foreign visitors arrived through regional airports such as Gimhae, Jeju, Cheongju and Daegu, up 37.4 percent from a year earlier and 19.0 percent of all arrivals, according to the ministry. Another 1.58 million, or 9.2 percent, entered through seaports including Busan and Jeju, up 14.5 percent.

The ministry credited the growth, which held up despite instability in the Middle East and high oil prices, largely to the global spread of Korean culture.

In its survey of 27,000 people in 30 countries on the appeal of Korean culture, 55 percent of respondents said Korean food is popular in their country and 53 percent answered beauty products, matching or topping traditional draws such as K-pop at 54 percent, dramas at 51 percent and movies at 49 percent.

Sixty-five percent said Korean pop culture makes them more inclined to buy Korean products and services, up from 58 percent two years earlier.

The ministry attributed the growth to closer coordination among government ministries and the hospitality of Korean citizens.

“Surpassing 20 million foreign tourists is the starting point for Korea’s leap to become an ‘irreplaceable tourism powerhouse,’” Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said. “From today through December, we will actively share this unprecedented achievement with the public to raise national pride and thoroughly prepare our capacity to reach 30 million visitors and move toward the era of 40 million.”





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]