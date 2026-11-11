Andrew Lloyd Webber to make 1st visit to Korea

Andrew Lloyd Webber poses during the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 7. REUTERS/YONHAP

The composer of "The Phantom of the Opera" will make his first official Korea visit on Nov. 19 for the musical's 40th anniversary.

British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the legend behind the musicals "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats," will make his first official visit to Korea this month, officials said Wednesday.

Lloyd Webber will meet the cast and producers of an upcoming performance of "The Phantom of the Opera" here and hold a press conference on Nov. 19, according to performing arts company S&Co.

His visit comes on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of "The Phantom of the Opera," which debuted on London's West End in 1986.

The musical has since attracted some 160 million viewers from 54 countries around the world. In Korea, 1.5 million have watched it since it premiered in 2001.

Lloyd Webber is known for composing hit musicals, such as "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita" and "School of Rock." He has won numerous accolades, including an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

In 2024, he was appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in the first such order given to a British arts and culture figure.





Yonhap