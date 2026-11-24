Travel through Jangseong, Damyang and Hwasun for hanwoo, bamboo wine, tteokgalbi and dramatic cliffs in Korea’s culinary heartland.

JEONNAM-GWANGJU — In Jeonnam-Gwangju, formerly known as South Jeolla, good food isn't hard to find. Bad food is.

The province has long been known as "the home of good food," with many considering it a place to experience authentic Korean cuisine.

Dining tables are often packed from end to end with an impressive assortment of banchan, or side dishes. Better yet, these generous spreads often come at prices lower than what diners might expect to pay in Seoul.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing to see. Jeonnam and Gwangju's scenery is just as colorful as their dining tables.

And the region is increasingly looking to bring the two together. This year, the provincial government and the Jeollanam-do Culture & Tourism Foundation developed overnight culinary tourism packages dubbed "Namdo hansang" with travel agencies to pair the region's renowned restaurants and culinary masters with scenic attractions in three local counties — Jangseong, Damyang and Hwasun.

The culinary journey begins at Gwangju Songjeong Station, about a two-hour KTX ride from Seoul. From there, each county is about a 30-minute drive. They are also accessible by bus, though it usually takes an hour to an hour and a half, with transfers.





Jangseong: A feast for the stomach and eyes

The first stop on this journey is Jangseong, where you can taste one of the county’s most prized local specialties: hanwoo (Korean beef).

At restaurant Hanwoottel, about a 30-minute drive or a 90-minute public transit journey involving two transfers from Gwangju Songjeong Station, the beef comes from Korean cattle raised on feed containing locally grown mushrooms.

Hanwoottel owner cuts the meat fresh as orders come in WOO JI-WON

The owner cuts the meat fresh as orders come in, and it arrives at a table already crowded with more than a dozen side dishes, including dotorimuk (acorn jelly) and seasoned golden mushrooms.

The meat needs only a few seconds on each side of the grill. Once the outside is browned, it's ready to eat. Salchisal (chuck flap tail), priced at 45,000 won per serving, was tender enough to almost melt on the tongue.

For a different combination, grill some of the seasoned golden mushrooms alongside the beef, then wrap both in a lettuce leaf. The earthy, slightly crunchy mushrooms complement the meat, adding another layer of flavor and texture.

With a happily full stomach, head to beautiful Baegyang Temple, one of Jangseong's best-known attractions with a 1,394-year history.

Ssanggye Pavilion at Baegyang Temple WOO JI-WON

Famous for its autumn scenery, Baegyang Temple draws larger crowds when the surrounding trees turn brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow, creating a colorful backdrop for the temple's traditional buildings.

Despite being a weekday, the trail leading to the temple was already crowded with visitors during this reporter's visit.

But the temple is just as beautiful in spring, when the trees, including 1,000-year-old nutmeg trees, are covered in fresh green leaves, said Ji Eun-kyung, a longtime local tour guide.

Baegyang Temple WOO JI-WON

Before reaching the temple's main grounds, visit Ssanggye Pavilion, one of Baegyang Temple's most picturesque spots.

The pavilion overlooks a pond surrounded by trees, whose colorful reflections create a scene that looks almost like a painting. The pond itself is a clear emerald green, with fish easily visible beneath the surface. During the visit, even an otter was spotted swimming through the water.





Damyang: Bamboo on the trails, bamboo in the glass

From the temple, take a 30-minute drive or a two-hour ride on bus No. 23, transferring to No. 50-1. Soon, autumn's fiery reds and oranges give way to an endless sea of green.

Juknokwon WOO JI-WON

The county's relationship with bamboo goes back generations. For centuries, the region produced a variety of bamboo goods, including traditional hats, utensils, fans and baskets.

The land that is now Juknokwon was privately owned in the 1980s. But as plastic products became widespread, demand for bamboo declined, and the county government eventually acquired the bamboo grove in 2003, transforming it into one of Damyang's best-known tourist attractions.

Sunlight filters through bamboo leaves. WOO JI-WON

Today, tall bamboo stalks rise on either side of the paths, creating a dense green canopy as sunlight filters through the leaves high above. For 3,000 won, visitors can also enjoy a footbath in the bamboo forest, soaking their feet in warm water in bamboo tubs.

A walk around the 310,000-square-meter garden takes about 30 minutes. By the time visitors finish, some of the young bamboo shoots they passed earlier may have grown a few centimeters. Under ideal conditions, some bamboo species can grow up to a meter in a single day.

But bamboo isn't just something to admire in Damyang. It also finds its way into the county's traditional liquor.

Korean Food Grand Master Yang Dae-su at his workshop WOO JI-WON

At the workshop of Yang Dae-su, Korean Food Grand Master No. 22, visitors can sample daeipsul, a traditional rice wine infused with bamboo leaves and six medicinal herbs. A variation called daetong daeipsul even comes in fresh bamboo tubes, where the liquor undergoes a second round of aging to absorb more of the bamboo's subtle aroma.

Both are among the traditional liquors produced at Chuseonggoeul, Yang's brewery best known for chuseongju, a distilled liquor believed to trace its origins to the Goryeo Dynasty (918–1392), when monks at Yeondong Temple brewed liquor using medicinal herbs.

After the drinks, it's time for a feast at Deogin-gwan, one of Damyang's best-known restaurants, which has been serving traditional Korean cuisine since 1963.

And even here, bamboo makes another appearance, this time as daetongbap, rice steamed inside a bamboo tube.

Deogin-gwan's tteokgalbi WOO JI-WON

But the rice is hardly the star of the show. That honor goes to tteokgalbi, the restaurant's signature grilled beef dish.

Unlike the finely ground beef patties commonly served elsewhere, Deogin-gwan's tteokgalbi is made using a traditional method that involves making countless small cuts in premium Korean beef rather than grinding it. The seasoned meat, priced at 37,000 won per serving, is then shaped around rib bones and grilled, preserving the beef's texture and giving each bite a satisfying chew.

But Damyang's culinary traditions aren't limited to savory dishes and liquor. The county also has artisans dedicated to preserving traditional Korean sweets.

Food master Park Sun-ae shows how to make hangwa. WOO JI-WON

At Aruhwa, food master Park Sun-ae offers a hands-on workshop in making hangwa, traditional Korean confections often enjoyed during holidays and special occasions, including yugwa, a light, crispy rice-based sweet.

On the table is the prepared base for hangwa, made from glutinous rice that has been soaked, fermented for one to three months, dried and then fried until light and crispy.

During the workshop, participants mix the puffed rice with jocheong (rice syrup), press it into a flat square and cut it into bite-sized pieces.

"What determines the taste is the jocheong," Park said, demonstrating the process herself. "When it's freshly made, the warmth makes it taste even better."

For yugwa, puffed glutinous rice dough is dipped in sticky jocheong and rolled in puffed rice, giving it a light, crunchy coating.





Hwasun: Dramatic cliffs, comforting flavors

Chances are, you’ve had baeksuk (Korean boiled chicken soup) before. Traditionally enjoyed as a health-boosting meal, baeksuk has long been a Korean favorite.

Hwangchil baeksuk WOO JI-WON

But in Hwasun, about a 40-minute drive or a two-hour bus ride from Damyang, Im Gwangbok's Tteurak takes this classic dish up a notch by slowly simmering it with hwangchil, a native Korean tree traditionally valued for its medicinal properties.

Side dishes at ImGwangbok's gultteuk WOO JI-WON

Priced at 75,000 won for a serving large enough for four people, the dish arrives in a generous pot filled with tender chicken, enoki mushrooms and chives, all surrounded by a fragrant herbal broth.

Start with the mushrooms and chives, which absorb the broth's flavors and soften while the chicken cooks. The medicinal herbs give baeksuk its distinctive aroma and flavor, making it especially satisfying on a chilly day.

For those looking for something extra, the restaurant also serves kkotgejang (marinated blue crab), priced at 31,000 won per serving.

After a hearty meal to recharge, it's time to explore Hwasun's striking natural scenery. The county is home to an abundance of natural wonders and historic sites, so many that 11 have been singled out as must-see scenic attractions.

First on the list is Hwasun Red Cliffs. Known locally as Hwasun Jeokbyeok, the cliffs rise some 80 meters above the water, their rock faces contrasting with the surrounding forested mountains.

The cliffs have long been admired for their beauty. Historical records show that scholars and officials visited the area during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) to admire the landscape and establish its reputation as a scenic destination.

Hwasun Red Cliff WOO JI-WON

But the landscape hides a darker history. In the 1980s, construction of the nearby Dongbok Dam to supply drinking water forced residents to leave their homes, and rising waters eventually submerged the villages where they once lived.

Public access to the area was also restricted for decades before parts of it reopened to visitors in 2014.

Today, shuttle bus tours operate on a limited schedule — twice on weekdays and four times on weekends. Advance reservations are required.

Hwasun Red Cliff's Mangmijeong Pavillion WOO JI-WON

The journey to the cliffs takes visitors through wooded mountains and along winding roads, some barely wide enough for a single car. Near Mangmijeong Pavilion, visitors can get an up-close view of the towering rock faces.

Sitting at the pavilion, gazing at the cliffs and the mountains beyond, it's not hard to imagine why visitors centuries ago found the scenery so captivating.

After a journey through Jeonnam and Gwangju, all that remains are full stomachs and memories of gorgeous views. What more could one ask for?





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]



