A little France in Seoul: How Seorae Village has kept its identity alive for 40 years

A monument depicting French artists, including Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin and Pablo Picasso is seen at the Seorae Montmartre Park in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 26. PARK SANG-MOON

Seorae Village remains Seoul’s Francophone home base, shaped by its French school, community groups and a culture that residents say can feel like a bubble.

When the school day ends, a small playground just off the main road of Seorae Village in Seoul’s southern Seocho District fills with the lilting sound of French, as children from the nearby French school and their parents spill in.

A Morris column, the round advertising pillar of Paris street corners, is seen at the start of the main street of Seorae Village in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 26. PARK SANG-MOON

Korean neighbors drop by too, but most afternoons, the playground belongs to French speakers.

The aesthetics of the village tell a similar story. A Morris column, the round advertising pillar common to Paris street corners, stands at the entrance of the main street and Parisian-style lamps line the sidewalk.

But none of that is what drew the French here. The draw was the Lycée Français de Séoul (LFS), the biggest school in Korea officially recognized by the French education ministry. It was founded by a French parents’ association in Hannam-dong in 1974 and moved to Seorae in 1985. Early residents were mostly French diplomats, employees posted by large French companies and academics.

The Embassy of France counted 5,788 French residents in Korea last year, with an average age of 29. Olivier Mouroux, CEO of consulting firm Asiance and a longtime Seorae resident, estimates that 1,500 to 2,000 of those live in Seorae Village. Fewer live here than once did, as rents rise and younger French residents settle in Mapo and Yongsan districts instead, but the school and the roughly 20 associations and community groups that grew up around it have stayed.

Seorae Village is still the most French, or Francophone, corner of Seoul, and it goes beyond the bakeries, restaurants and the LFS.





Students enjoy recess on the outdoors ground of the Lycée Français de Séoul (LFS) in Seorae Village, Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 9. PARK SANG-MOON

A school builds a village

The LFS is what started Seorae’s reputation as the French village, and it rests on two pieces of property: a brick villa given by a Korean donor and land owned by the French Embassy.

Students enjoy recess on the outdoors ground of the Lycée Français de Séoul (LFS) in Seorae Village, Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 9. PARK SANG-MOON

“There was a Korean donor who donated a building that is now serving the kindergarten, a two-story villa in brick. That’s where they started [in Seorae], with a small kindergarten, in 1985,” Zimie Rim, communications manager of LFS and a parent of a child that formerly attended the school, told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “A big portion of the land where the school is established is owned by the French Embassy, which rents it to the school at a subsidized price.”

The school now has 553 students from kindergarten to 12th grade, up from about 300 a decade ago, and more than 65 percent of them are French nationals, according to the LFS. About a decade ago, short on space, parents voted on whether to leave Seorae altogether.

Lionel Zannier, director of the primary school of Lycée Français de Séoul (LFS) in Seorae Village, poses for a photo during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at the LFS office in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 9. PARK SANG-MOON

“We were called to vote on the immediate future of the school, because we had an option to either close this campus and move to a bigger lot somewhere else, or stay here with limited expansion,” Rim said. “The majority of the parents voted to stay," Rim said, so that primary school children could keep walking from home to school.

“Being a French school for French students is part of the job, but it’s only half of the job,” said Lionel Zannier, director of the primary school of LFS. “This French school is a Korean school, because it depends on Korean rules, and a lot of foreign families want to apply here.”

Students take one to two hours of Korean language and culture a week, and Zannier wants more of that, because the village makes it easy to avoid Korea.

“The problem for me is you can live here without going outside,” Zannier said. “It’s a sort of bubble, and because everything is done for communication in English, a lot of international people come here and don’t try to speak a bit of Korean. So in our school we explain that we are living in Korea here, and we need to make an effort to immerse ourselves to Korea.”

A monument depicting a dancing couple is seen at the Seorae Montmartre Park in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 26. PARK SANG-MOON





Forty events a year

Almost nothing in Seorae happens without an association behind it. There are about 20 Francophone associations in the area, from a general information-sharing community to women’s groups, sports teams and language-learning gatherings. Mouroux, who co-founded a circle for French entrepreneurs, traced the habit to a French law more than a century old.

Tiles depicting French streets and symbols are seen on the Korea-France Friendship Mural at the Paris 15th Arrondissement Park in Seorae Village, Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 26. PARK SANG-MOON

“The French ecosystem here is based on associations, and in France there is the 1901 law of freedom of association, so anyone who wants to create something can come together and even open a bank account, not as a company but as an association,” Mouroux said.

For new families settling in Seoul, the first stop is Seoul Accueil, a welcome association that holds about 40 events a year for some 100 member families. Its president, Jean-Baptiste Merkel, moved from London two years ago.

“One of the first people I met, a Korean parent, advised me that the first thing to do was to become a member of Seoul Accueil,” Merkel said. “It’s a really active association in the French community, and you basically get to meet a huge number of French speakers and take part in a lot of very diverse activities.”

The calendar runs from hikes to a Halloween trick-or-treat and a galette des rois (king cake) in the LFS cafeteria. Several associations have held a French Christmas market in the village every December for about 20 years.

The public side of the network is the city-run Seorae Global Village Center, where French nationals were the largest group in the free Korean classes between 2024 and October, with 295 of the 1,822 registrations, which came from 65 nationalities.

“I don’t see any integration as successful if there is no meeting or connection face to face with Korean residents,” said Catherine Chinchiroca, the center’s director. “We are not just planning cultural events where someone comes, sees and buys. It’s more about long-term connection.”

The exterior of Madame Mimi, a French restaurant in Seorae Village, is seen in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 21. PARK SANG-MOON





Dinner ends at 1 a.m.

The French in Seorae do most of their socializing at home, at dinner parties that Mouroux says start at 7 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. When they do go out to eat, residents consistently name the same restaurant as the most authentically French place in the neighborhood: Madame Mimi, a casual brasserie.

Etienne Chaudemanche, manager of the French restaurant Madame Mimi in Seorae Village, poses for a photo during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at the restaurant in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 21. PARK SANG-MOON

“The main owner, Nathan, dedicated this restaurant to his grandmother, Micheline, and Mimi is a nickname because it’s easier for French kids to pronounce,” said Etienne Chaudemanche, the restaurant’s manager. “He wanted the spirit of those Saturday dinners or Sunday lunches that we have with the family at the grandmother’s house.”

"Some of [the restaurants in Seorae] are fusion, and we wanted to be as authentic as possible," said Chaudemanche. "So we do the recipes with the chef, and we are not making what Korean people would like. Here in Korea, we don't have a choice. We have to do everything by ourselves, the sauces, the stocks."

A French cuisine dish of beef bourguignon offered at Madame Mimi, a French restaurant in Seorae Village, Seocho District PARK SANG-MOON

The menu changes with the seasons, down to the butter on the escargots: black garlic in autumn, tomato in summer. Two dishes never leave it: an onion soup that takes two days to make, and steak with fries cut from Korean potatoes and cooked three times.

French residents book Madame Mimi for birthday parties of 20 to 40 people and company farewells, while Korean groups tend to be smaller and come for promotions and anniversaries. Since September, a Saturday-only menu has drawn French and Korean families with young children.

Asked which dish best explains French food, Chaudemanche did not pick a particular one. What he offers instead is the French way of eating; starter, main and dessert, with the table cleared between courses and no one hurrying anyone out.

"Sometimes people don’t really know how to order, so I ask them, 'Would you like to do it the French way or the Korean way?'" Chaudemanche said. "A meal is not just getting food in your stomach. It’s socializing."





A label and a bubble

Much of what makes Seorae look French from the outside was put there for visitors, and residents are the first to say so. Rim remembers the streetscape, installed before the pandemic, as the pet project of a former head of Seocho District.

Parisian-style lamps are seen on a street in Seorae Village, Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 26. PARK SANG-MOON

“They’ve added the Morris column and lamps like the ones you see on bridges in Paris, and the bollards have exactly the same profile you see in Paris,” Rim said. “Then they asked volunteering shop owners if they wanted to revamp their signage to look a little bit French-y. They do count on the presence of the French school to complete the picture.”

“[Seorae’s reputation as a French village] is also probably a brand,” said Merkel. “There is probably more perception than reality. If you wanted to come here seeking only something French, you could be probably disappointed.”

A mural depicting Paris, France is seen on a street in Seorae Village, Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 25. PARK SANG-MOON

The label works on prospective parents too, some of whom have told Zannier they want LFS because they love French luxury brands like Chanel.

“The French village is a sort of label, and people cultivate it,” said Zannier. “Even the Koreans who want to live here come because of the French label. But we try here at LFS to communicate gently that French culture is not Dior and Chanel and the famous brands.”

French and Korean residents share the streets but rarely much else, several residents said. Korean neighbors cheer the children in costume at Halloween, but William Moiroud, who has two children at LFS, has lived in Seorae since 2020 and is president of the Han River Pirates, a youth rugby club with players from 12 countries, sees little contact the rest of the year.

“There is still a separation between the locals and the French people,” he said. “In the building you live in, usually you are the only foreigner, or you have two or three. It was a nice neighborhood, but there was no connection. You just say hi, but that’s mostly it.”

Chinchiroca hears from Korean residents who want that contact.

“We have a lot of Koreans coming up to the center and asking, ‘How can I have a French friend?’ Some of them just put up notes looking for a French friend, which is sweet,” she said. “They ask us for more meetings with French people because they want to learn the culture.”

Where the two sides do meet is at the table. About 90 percent of Madame Mimi’s customers are Korean, according to Chaudemanche, who keeps ordering tablets off the tables so staff members talk to diners directly.

“If you have a menu just on a tablet and nobody to interact with, you cannot sell frog legs to Korean people,” Chaudemanche said. “But if you introduce it in a nice way, they try, and they say it wasn’t what they expected. So they can also change their mind.”

The Korea-France Friendship Mural at the Paris 15th Arrondissement Park in Seorae Village, Seocho District, southern Seoul is seen on Oct. 26. PARK SANG-MOON





A Francophone home base

The French have spread out from Seorae for two reasons in recent years, and the first is rent.

“The price of renting is getting really, really high, and even if all these people are expats and usually the company is paying for it, the price is so high that people are starting to live a little bit outside,” Mouroux said. “They can go on the north side, maybe near Isu. So now we are expanding.”

Students enjoy recess on the outdoors ground of the Lycée Français de Séoul (LFS) in Seorae Village, Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 9. PARK SANG-MOON

The second is a younger French population with no children at LFS and, in Merkel’s view, good reason to live elsewhere.

“Being in Seorae means that you can’t get out of your house without meeting French people,” Merkel said. “If you want to discover the country in a genuine way, meet locals and start speaking the language, you’d better not be in Seorae. In Seorae you can just speak French the whole time, if you want to.”

The name still pulls people in. Chinchiroca recently met a French mother, whose daughter wants to be a K-pop star, looking for an apartment in Seorae.

“Almost 50 percent of the French residents in Korea are under 30 now,” she said. “They come as exchange students or on working holiday to try Korea, and some want to stay and eventually we’re going to have binational families. Those children might go to the French school as well, so it’s more like a cycle.”

A cheesemonger shop in Seorae Village is seen on the main street of the village in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Oct. 28. PARK SANG-MOON

Newcomers now ask questions in KakaoTalk and Facebook groups before they even land, but Moiroud does not think that replaces the physical pull of the village.

“Over the keyboard, it’s difficult to say how you can trust the information you just received,” he said. “That’s why it’s better to have physical contact with the people, to listen to what they tell you and make your own judgment.”

The school itself may not stay forever, which could change Seorae’s pull on Francophones. Zannier expects fewer French families as companies send smaller teams to Korea, while LFS plans to grow.

“We cannot become bigger here in Seorae; there is no space, and it’s not affordable,” Zannier said. “If we decide to move to another location, I’m sure that with the ppalli-ppalli ["hurry hurry"] way, the new location will be the new French village.”

Seorae is no longer where all of Seoul’s French community lives, but it is still where that community knows to find itself.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]