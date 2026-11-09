A 'human touch': Why the audiobook industry still seeks voice actors over AI

A recording session for the audiobook adaptation of “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint” (2018–20) takes place at Audien’s recording studio in western Seoul on Nov. 2. PARK SANG-MOON

Producers primarily use AI to fill gaps in the audiobook industry, such as creating audio versions of books that would otherwise be considered commercially unviable.

[INTERVIEW]

AI-generated voices are now nearly indistinguishable from those of real people and can even faithfully reproduce regional accents.

For voice actors in the audiobook industry, this means facing scrutiny over whether AI can easily replace them, especially since the technology can turn written words into natural-sounding speech in a fraction of the time that it takes actors to record the same text.

Yet inside a recording studio in western Seoul, six voice actors were busy bringing the characters from the popular web novel “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint” (2018-20) to life.

As the actors took turns at the microphones, they transformed into their characters, using only their voice to portray everything from intense fights to emotional revelations and moments of heartbreak.

“AI can express emotions only to some extent,” said Kim Song-hee, an audiobook producer at Audien, one of Korea’s major audiobook production companies. “It can convey basic categories [of feelings], such as happiness, anger and sadness. But there are so many different shades of [those emotions], and I think that AI still has a long way to go before it can capture all those nuances.”

Producers Kim Song-hee, left, and Chang Ji-eun of audiobook production company Audien PARK SANG-MOON

So while some may believe that AI can readily replace voice actors in the industry, audiobook producers don’t necessarily agree.

The technology may suit narration for nonfiction works, such as books about business or economics, as listeners primarily seek those out for educational purposes. But AI-generated voices are less compelling for fiction adaptations, in which emotional performances are central to the experience.

The numbers suggest as much. According to Audien’s distribution department, human-narrated fiction reportedly attracts around 10 times as much interest as its AI counterpart.

Demand for human-produced audiobooks from publishers also remains strong.

“We’re receiving so many production requests that we already have long-term projects scheduled for release through 2029,” Kim said. “And there are still [more] waiting for a final contract.”





AI is already changing the industry

AI is still undoubtedly transforming audiobook production.

From January through October, Audien’s production team working with human voice actors produced around 230 titles, while its team working with AI, established just last year, produced approximately 380.

Voice actors perform during a recording session for "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" (2018-20). PARK SANG-MOON

The technology’s appeal is easy to understand. A five- or six-hour audiobook that costs approximately 5 million won ($3,680) to produce with several voice actors can be made for around 1 million won when using AI — roughly one-fifth of the cost.

But cheaper and faster do not necessarily translate to better, and AI still has a long way to go when it comes to capturing subtle nuances.

“If you ask a professional voice actor to emphasize a particular word, they can do it in a second,” Kim said. “But with AI, producers have to understand how the tools work and keep making adjustments until they get the result that they want.”

Audiobook producer Kim Song-hee of audiobook production company Audien PARK SANG-MOON

And Kim, who previously worked with musical theater actors, believes that voice actors possess a unique ability that sets them apart from other performers.

“On-screen actors’ visibility helps convey information to the audience […] But voice actors have to communicate everything through their voices alone. They have to make listeners understand whether a character is walking, fighting or eating.”

As the actors bring characters to life in the recording studio, producers listen closely from the other side of the glass, making sure that every word is pronounced correctly and that each emotion comes through to the audience.

During this reporter’s visit, the production team was in its final week of recording the third installment of “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.” The session lasted two hours, the usual length of a recording session involving voice actors.

“Once a recording session goes beyond two hours, [the process] becomes quite exhausting,” Kim said. “We have to keep checking whether the actors are feeling all right and give them plenty of breaks.”

Recording sessions usually take place once a week or every other week, and a typical 250- to 300-page book yielding about six hours of finished audio requires roughly six weeks of production.





Why a human touch still matters

The work of bringing a book to life begins long before the actors step into the recording booth.

For its own productions, Audien first draws up a budget and secures the necessary licensing rights, though many projects today are commissioned by publishers or audiobook platforms.

Producers then review the manuscripts and begin selecting voice actors.

“[For commissioned work], we send [clients] a list of recommended voice actors,” Kim said. The company maintains an archive of voice samples from hundreds of actors to help with casting.

“These days, authors are also increasingly involved [in the audiobook production process]. Sometimes they themselves choose the actors,” she added.

After recording, producers edit the performances, add music and sound effects and conduct quality checks before the finished audiobook is ready for listeners.

But for particularly ambitious adaptations, the process can take years.

Audien’s adaptation of Lee Young-do’s fantasy novel "The Bird That Drinks Blood" (2005), described as Korea’s largest audiobook production to date, took two and a half years to complete. It features 58 voice actors and totals 143 hours and 40 minutes.

Recording dialogue alone took 51 weeks, and the narration required another year and a half.

Audiobook producer Chang Ji-eun of audiobook production company Audien PARK SANG-MOON

A cover for "The Bird That Drinks Blood" (2005) audiobook SCREEN CAPTURE

“Some scenes required only about five actors [in the studio], while others needed as many as 15,” said producer Chang Ji-eun, who led the production.

The team also had to figure out how to interpret and perform the author's words, as Lee's long, complex sentences sometimes prompted discussions during recording sessions about their meaning and how best to deliver them.

“Working on a single project for two and a half years was challenging in and of itself. I had to maintain the same level of quality throughout [the work], so I paid particular attention to preserving the atmosphere established at the beginning to the very end.”

To ensure consistency across the sprawling story, the production team, which included 11 producers, also created spreadsheets that categorize audio, such as background music or sound effects, by location, character and situation.

For some, such efforts may raise the question of why a publisher would invest a substantial amount of time and resources in a human-produced audiobook.

For Golden Bough, the publisher of the audiobook adaptation of "The Bird That Drinks Blood," the answer lay in the experience that it wanted to offer listeners.

“Our goal was to transform an expansive narrative that had existed only in text into a high-quality audio drama featuring a large cast of voice actors, thus offering listeners a rare and immersive experience comparable to watching an epic blockbuster film or television show,” a Golden Bough representative said.

And the effort paid off. The audiobook sold more than 1,000 copies within three days of its release, generating over 200 million won in cumulative sales.





Not replacement, but expansion

But not every book can receive the same level of effort. That is where AI can play a valuable role, helping bring more books into audio form and expand the audiobook market.

“There’s so much that people want to listen to, but supply simply can’t keep up with the demand,” Kim said. “Because producers have to consider whether they can recover their investment, they tend to focus on best-sellers. That has left many readers unable to find audio versions of their favorite books.”

Voice actors who participated in each audiobook adaptation signed copies of the original books' covers. WOO JI-WON

AI's lower production costs make it possible to produce audio versions of books that would otherwise be considered commercially unviable.

“AI definitely has a role to play in growing the overall audiobook market,” Kim said.

The technology could eventually help accelerate the industry’s growth as traditional reading habits decline.

According to a national reading survey from 2025, the share of Korean adults who read printed books fell from 40.7 percent in 2021 to 28.8 percent in 2025. For audiobooks, 4.5 percent of Korean adults listened to at least one audiobook in 2025, up 0.8 percentage points from 2023. Among children, the figure rose by 0.4 percentage points to 15.4 percent.

Kim says that the best thing about audio content is that “you don’t have to do anything.”

“With video, you have to keep watching the screen. With webtoons, you have to keep scrolling or turning pages.”

But for Kim, an audiobook’s appeal goes beyond convenience.

“Ultimately, it’s your imagination that completes the content,” she said. “All we provide are the voices, the sound effects and the atmosphere.”

For Chang, audiobooks can even encourage people to return to the written word.

“For fans of the original, an audiobook offers a new way to enjoy a story that they already love. And for people who discover a story through its audiobook adaptation, it may encourage them to seek out the original book and rediscover the pleasure of reading.”





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]