YouTuber chasing viral Busan shark caught after viewer reports restricted-area livestream

A shark nicknamed Bukangi swims in an artificial waterway at North Port Waterfront Park in Busan on Oct. 22 after passing through a barrier designed to prevent its return. The shark had been guided out of the waterway the previous day but reentered and was swimming between two barriers. YONHAP

A YouTuber who livestreamed a boat trip into a restricted area of Busan Port to film Bukangi — a dusky shark that went viral after spending more than a month in a Busan canal — was caught by the coast guard on Sunday after a viewer reported the broadcast.

The YouTuber was caught at around 12:30 p.m. in waters near Busan Port's International Passenger Terminal on suspicion of violating port security laws, according to the Busan Coast Guard Station.

The YouTuber had been livestreaming Bukangi in the canal at the North Port Waterfront Park. When the shark moved to the area near the passenger terminal, which is off-limits to the public, the YouTuber reportedly hired a small harbor boat to get closer.

The YouTuber broadcast the boat trip live on their channel. A viewer watching the stream reported it, and the coast guard was dispatched to the scene.

The coast guard plans to notify the relevant authorities that the YouTuber filmed the passenger terminal, a sensitive facility. It also plans to investigate the boat's captain on suspicion of violating the Excursion Ship and Ferry Business Act.







BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



