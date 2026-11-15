Young Koreans are divided on sexism but united in their pursuit of stability

A survey shows that 70.2 percent of respondents believe that both men and women experience gender-specific discrimination and that 52.8 percent consider stability the most important value in life.

About seven in 10 young adults residing in the capital believe that both men and women experience gender-specific discrimination, according to a report released by the Seoul Foundation of Women & Family on Sunday.

For the report, the foundation conducted an online survey of 2,647 Seoul residents aged 19 to 34 in May.

When asked about their views on gender equality, 40.3 percent of respondents, the largest share, acknowledged that women experience systemic inequality but empathized with the discrimination faced by men — a perspective that the foundation classified as “fairness-oriented” (translated).

Another 29.9 percent fell into the “gender-discrimination sensitive” (translated) category. They viewed sexism against women as a more serious problem than the previous group did, yet still acknowledged the existence of a bias against men and supported gender-neutral fairness.

Together, the two accounted for 70.2 percent of respondents, which suggests that a substantial majority of young adults believe that both men and women face discrimination.

Those who acknowledged that women face widespread inequality but did not agree that men experienced the same accounted for 14.5 percent of respondents. By contrast, 6.4 percent believed that men face discrimination while women do not.

Visitors browse baby products at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on April 30. NEWS1

Despite their differing views on gender issues, men and women agreed on what mattered most in life: stability.

Of all respondents, 52.8 percent chose security and stability as the most important value in life. Financial success ranked second at 20.6 percent, followed by a healthy work-life balance at 16.3 percent and self-fulfillment at 7.1 percent.

But men and women differed on what they believed was necessary to achieve stability, with women citing a continuous career and a healthy work-life balance. Men, meanwhile, placed greater emphasis on a stable source of income and were concerned about the financial burden of securing housing.

Work and career development emerged as respondents’ top priority when planning for the future, regardless of their gender, with 44.5 percent ranking it first.

Another 18.3 percent prioritized their personal lives, 16.1 percent chose partnerships and 14.6 percent selected children and family.

Nearly half of female respondents, or 46.5 percent, said that they had often felt lonely in the previous month, compared to 37 percent of men.

Roughly one in three respondents felt weighed down by expectations tied to their gender. The figures were almost the same for women and men at 34.7 percent and 34.5 percent, respectively.

A visitor browses baby products in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 6. YONHAP

Among 2,331 unmarried respondents, fewer than half — 35.5 percent of women and 43.4 percent of men — believed that marriage was both desirable and attainable, and women were twice as likely as men to reject marriage outright at 25.6 percent compared to 12.8 percent.

Marriage was considered “unnecessary” by 51.8 percent of women and 38.9 percent of men who expressed no interest in the act. Another 14.7 percent of women and 23.9 percent of men cited the financial burden of marriage for their aversion.

Men and women also differed sharply in their willingness to become parents through childbirth or adoption.

Compared to 43.4 percent of men, only 30.9 percent of women said that they wanted to have or adopt children and believed they could. Another 32.3 percent of women had no desire for childbirth or adoption, versus just 16 percent of men.

Regardless of gender, financial concerns were respondents’ most given reason for not wanting to have or adopt children, cited by 28.8 percent of women and 47.2 percent of men.

Some 20.7 percent of women said that they were not confident that they could be good parents, compared to 16.9 percent of men. Another 19.9 percent of women and 14 percent of men were reluctant to let children dictate their lives.

As policy priorities varied according to respondents’ attitudes toward gender equality, employment status and plans for marriage and parenthood, the Seoul Foundation of Women & Family called for more tailored approaches to jobs, housing, wealth accumulation, social inclusion, personal safety and care services.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]