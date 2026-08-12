Yoon, ex-security adviser indicted over efforts to justify martial law to allies

Then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, speaks during a trilateral summit with the United States and Japan in Peru on Nov. 15, 2024. Then-National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, right, sits beside Yoon. YONHAP

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and ex-security adviser Shin Won-sik face charges over messages to allies defending Yoon's martial law declaration.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik were indicted Wednesday on charges related to sending messages to allies, including the United States and Britain, seeking to justify Yoon's declaration of martial law.

Shin was indicted on charges of abuse of authority and performing an important role in an insurrection. Yoon, who is already on trial on a charge of leading an insurrection, was additionally indicted only on a charge of abuse of authority.

An investigation by the second special counsel team found that Yoon instructed officials immediately after declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, to explain its justification to major allies through diplomatic channels, including the National Security Office and the Foreign Ministry.

Messages sent to the United States and other countries described martial law as "a measure to defend liberal democracy" and "a political demonstration carried out within constitutional boundaries."

The special counsel team believes Shin conspired with former Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo to carry out Yoon's instructions to disseminate the messages.

The team determined that disseminating messages justifying martial law to allied countries itself constituted participation in an insurrection.

"By disseminating messages justifying martial law, [Shin] performed an important role in the insurrection by seeking to secure international support," the special counsel team said.

The special counsel team also asked the court to consolidate the trials of Yoon and Shin with that of Kim, who was previously indicted on the same charges.

Former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service Hong Jang-won is also under investigation on the same allegations involving efforts to justify martial law. If Hong is indicted, the special counsel team is expected to seek to have his case consolidated with the others as well.





BY JEONG JIN-WOO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]